06.06.2020 20:00:00

Users of RebatesMe Enjoy Boosted Cash Back Rates During Member Appreciation Week

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Members of the popular site RebatesMe can earn cash back rewards from more than 3,000 online stores. During its Member Appreciation Week, those loyal customers get to capitalize on double cash back rates and exclusive savings offers between June 5 and June 12.

For the entire week cash back rates will be boosted for some of RebatesMe most popular brands including: Adidas, Clinique, Bloomingdale's, and more. For 2 days of the event, June 9 and June 10, RebatesMe is going a step further and doubling the amount of cash back for the below merchants.

  • Adidas
  • Bobbi Brown
  • Clarins
  • Clinique
  • eBags
  • Estee Lauder
  • Finish Line
  • Harrods
  • Harvey Nichols
  • Kiehl's
  • Net-a-Porter
  • Pat McGrath
  • Peter Thomas Roth

This limited event gives RebatesMe members more opportunities to save money and earn larger cash back bonuses. Cash back sites don't focus on a particular brand or industry - giving users the ability to earn money back from almost anything they need.

With how expansive the world of e-commerce is, finding the best deal can prove difficult. RebatesMe focuses on providing its members the best deals online, and Member Appreciation Week is one way the company helps its users stretch their dollar even further.

About: RebatesMe.com
Since 2013, RebatesMe has been offering people around the world cashback, deals, and discounts when they shop online. Headquartered in Portland Oregon, RebatesMe is a leading cashback site for US consumers. RebatesMe partners with over 3,000 stores across the globe in order to connect people with great deals. For more information visit http://www.rebatesme.com

 

SOURCE RebatesMe LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
05.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza ernennt Roche-Manager Ruffieux zum neuen Konzernchef - Aktie schwächer
SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Trotz Corona-Pandemie: US-Arbeitslosenquote geht überraschend zurück
Lufthansa-Aktie trotz Indexrauswurf höher: Swiss-Mutter muss Platz im DAX freimachen
Hat Warren Buffetts Value-Strategie in der Coronakrise das Nachsehen?
Elon Musk fordert Zerschlagung von Amazon - 'Monopole sind unrecht!' - Amazon-Aktie dreht ins Plus
Durchsuchungen bei DAX-Konzern Wirecard nach Bafin-Anzeige
Wieso der Euro zum Franken weiter nachgibt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB