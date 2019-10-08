User1st CEO Amihai Miron Issues Statement About Digital Inclusion

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- User1st, the provider of the most innovative web accessibility solutions on the market for testing, remediation, monitoring and compliance, today released the following statement from co-founder and CEO Amihai Miron:

The Supreme Court's decision to not hear the Domino's Pizza case upholds the original ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals – that Domino's must make its website and mobile app accessible to people with disabilities under the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The decision validates the growing concerns of millions of Americans to ensure goods and services are accessible under the ADA-guiding framework for digital inclusion.

While we understand the need for greater focus from governments on web and mobile accessibility, there does exist an international set of practical guidelines for creating web accessibility – the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) published by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). This framework offers companies and governments a strong foundation for delivering digital accessibility, but we can always do more. We encourage every company and government that wants to ensure its digital front door is accessible to all users, regardless of ability, to use these guidelines.

At User1st, we are committed to making the web accessible to everyone. We recognize the critical role of technology and innovation in helping companies and governments to overcome the many barriers to web accessibility. Software solutions can help make this issue manageable and cost efficient for companies to open their digital doors to all customers. In the process, those companies can reap the benefits of reaching a larger market and improving overall experience for all their users as good design is accessible design.

