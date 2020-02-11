11.02.2020 16:39:00

Useful Tools to Prepare for Tax Filing Season

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Postponing tax preparation can turn April into one of the most stressful times of the year, especially for those itemizing deductions. Casio America, Inc. offers a renowned portfolio of desktop and printing calculators to assist with preparation for tax filing early in the season. Whether for personal or professional use, Casio's HR-170RC and DR-120R-BK can help ease some of the hassles of tax preparation as the April 15, 2020 deadline quickly approaches.

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)

Casio's HR-170RC and DR-120R-BK desktop printing calculators boast a large 12-digit easy-to-read display and essential keys to improve tax calculation efficiency. Features include a check and quick correction function, re-print function to print duplicates, after-print function to print after corrections, as well as, sub-total and grand-total differentiators, clock and calendar functions, and a built-in tax function that allows users to store frequently used rates and more.

"At Casio, we are proud to develop products that include technologies geared toward   making consumers' lives easier," said Makoto Ori, Senior General Manager of Casio's Consumer Products Division. "Specifically for tax season, our printing and desktop calculators such as the HR-170RC and DR-120R-BK, include features consumers seek to help alleviate stress and expedite tax preparation." 

Casio's HR-170RC compact printing calculator has a MSRP of $37.96 and is sold with an adaptor for charging or can run off of four AA batteries. Casio's DR-120R-BK, as part of the company's heavy duty lineup of printing calculators, has a MSRP of $59.66.

For more information on Casio's HR-170RC and DR-120R-BK  or full portfolio of calculators, please visit www.casio.com

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/useful-tools-to-prepare-for-tax-filing-season-301002944.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

