14.10.2019 06:16:00

Usechain Funds Crypto and Derivative Exchange TaurusEX to Compete With Others

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Usechain Asia Foundation funded TaurusEX (jinniu.pro), a one-stop digital financial assets trading platform built by quantitative execs from Wall Street, which was officially launched on Aug 8. As a finance-based crypto exchange, TaurusEX will compete against other similar crypto derivative exchanges by offering creative derivatives products.

Ambitious in Derivatives Market

TaurusEX got funded by Usechain Asia Foundation, which launched the mirror-identity blockchain -- Usechain in 2018. TaurusEX introduces "Brennan-Cao" formula from the frontier theory of high-order future pricing by Usechain CEO, former Berkeley Finance Professor Henry Cao, to develop the most innovative product – high-order futures contracts.

"Traditional futures contracts are linear as we all know, but the high-order futures contracts are what we put more factors into consideration to make a more complete market compare to linear contracts," Professor Henry Cao explained.

Other Crypto derivative exchanges are mainly about crypto currencies like BTC/ETH, while TaurusEX is more than that. Besides crypto currencies, forex, commodity, futures, even options can be tokenized and traded on the platform. In addition, TaurusEX will provide not only futures but also spots as supplementary.

"This is a greater market and I see great ambition on TaurusEX," said Professor Henry Cao.

A Combination of Decentralization and Centralization

The difference between TaurusEX and most of the exchanges on working process is that it is a compromised model with combined decentralization with centralization. Briefly the matchmaking mechanism is a centralized system that supports high concurrency working off-chain, while clearing and settlement are decentralized working on the Usechain network (DPoS). The Mirror Identity Protocol on Usechain network will help TaurusEX to comply with KYC, AML and CFT regulations as well. In this case, the liquidity is improved and the safety is guaranteed.

New Model of Token Listing

Most of the exchanges charge huge fees to token sponsors to list on their exchange, this is one of the factors why exchanges are profitable. TaurusEX would like to create a new business model, that it allows a direct listing without listing fees for those who meet the standard of premium project judging by deposit volume. The deposit volume requires no less than 1 USDT equivalent in value each from 1000 valid users. In this way, it will bring real trading volumes instead of fabricated volumes, and benefit the sustainable development of TaurusEX. Moreover, token listing recommended by community is in the plan.

It's just the beginning of TaurusEX, and so far, it gained a lot of attention in the Taurus Coin (TC) sale, which shows high expectation from the market. TaurusEX will realize its commitment of providing creative derivatives service in the medium term according to its roadmap.

"TaurusEX is absolute professional and I believe it will meet our expectation of helping potential projects get funded and benefit the whole industry, instead of earning high commissions and fees," said professor Henry Cao.

About Usechain

Usechain is a Singapore-based company committed to developing a mirror identity Blockchain community alternative to the well-known Bitcoin and Ethereum Blockchains. Usechain incorporates many innovative technologies such as RPOW (Randomized Proof of Work), a multi-tiered sharded network, integration with government identities. Potential applications Include finance, IOT, supply chain, social network, and games.

About TaurusEX

TaurusEX is a one-stop digital financial assets trading platform co-founded by quantitaive, assets management & deravatives development executives from Wall Steet and blockchain entrepreneurs.

For more information:
www.usechain.net
www.jinniu.pro/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usechain-funds-crypto-and-derivative-exchange-taurusex-to-compete-with-others-300937625.html

SOURCE Usechain

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu, Angriff auf iranischen Öltanker schürt neue Spannungen
11.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
11.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Novartis – Aktie vor Richtungswechsel?
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
So hat sich der Aktienmarkt tatsächlich seit Amtsantritt Donald Trumps entwickelt
Jim Cramer: Wir müssen Netflix "verdammt nochmal" aus FAANG streichen
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Regierung erwägt anscheinend Strafzölle auf Schweizer Pharmaexporte
Automobilindustrie hofft auf Krisenhilfe der Bundesregierung
Deshalb zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken höher - Pfund fester
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum
VW will bis 2024 E-Auto für unter 20'000 Euro anbieten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt trieb den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag an. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es bergauf. Die US-Aktienmärkten konnten zulegen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB