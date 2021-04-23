 Use of Nanotechnology to Improve Fibers to Have Strong Impact on Textile Product Mill Businesses | Discover Company Insights for the Textile Product Mills Industry | BizVibe | 23.04.21 | finanzen.ch
23.04.2021

Use of Nanotechnology to Improve Fibers to Have Strong Impact on Textile Product Mill Businesses | Discover Company Insights for the Textile Product Mills Industry | BizVibe

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified the use of nanotechnology to improve fibers as a major trend for the textile product mills industry. Nanotechnology is being used to impart certain properties to natural fibers, such as antimicrobial properties, self-cleaning properties, and enhanced durability. Such textiles are being increasingly adopted by sectors such as medical apparel. Nanotechnology is also being used to develop natural alternatives to artificial fibers. For instance, graphene-strengthened natural jute fiber composites have high strength and durability. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on textile product mills, especially in North America and Europe. View Industry Trends for 10M+ Companies

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's textile product mills industry group.

Key Insights Provided for Textile Product Mills

In addition to the impact of emerging trends on businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects:

  • Industry challenges with their relevance and influence segmented by geography
  • Risk of doing business score segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
  • Names of top company decision makers, their job titles, and social profiles
  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness
  • Latest press releases and company information

Get Started for Free and Unlock all Insights

Textile Mills Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, and categorized into 40,000+ products and services. The textile product mills industry group features 4,000+ company profiles categorized into 100+ product and service categories. Each category contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

The textile mills product and service categories include:

  • Custom Embroidery Services
  • Acoustic Fabric Panels
  • Canvas Prints
  • Commercial Canopies
  • Modal Fabric

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

More Information for Buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

More Information for Sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/use-of-nanotechnology-to-improve-fibers-to-have-strong-impact-on-textile-product-mill-businesses--discover-company-insights-for-the-textile-product-mills-industry--bizvibe-301275661.html

SOURCE BizVibe

﻿

