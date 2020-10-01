+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 21:21:00

USDA and FDA Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Collaboration, Efficiency on U.S. Dairy Exports

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining strengthened coordination between the FDA and the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) and Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) to facilitate the export of milk and milk products from the United States. U.S. dairy exports are valued at nearly $6 billion annually.

"The rising trend by trading partners requesting additional information and assurances from dairy exporters requires an exceptional level of coordination by government authorities to address and facilitate requests," said Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. "This MOU reflects a concerted, modern approach to leverage our collective strengths as we move into a New Era of Smarter Food Safety."

"Signing the MOU is an important milestone in the continued collaboration between USDA and FDA," stated USDA Under Secretary Greg Ibach, Marketing and Regulatory Programs. "With the MOU in place, USDA and FDA have clearly defined the critical functions needed to assist the dairy industry to improve efficiency and effectiveness by focusing on the core competencies of each agency to engage on certain issues." 

USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney said, "This MOU will help USDA and FDA address the challenges faced by U.S. dairy exporters and keep them competitive in the global marketplace. I'm confident that it will help facilitate trade and help expand exports of wholesome, high-quality, U.S. dairy products." 

The FDA is the competent authority providing regulatory oversight of programs that cover U.S. dairy facilities, ensuring the safety of milk and milk products, while the USDA, through its dairy grading service, is the lead agency on issuing dairy sanitary certificates, coordinating interagency collaboration related to U.S. exports of milk and milk products, and negotiating with foreign countries on certifications to meet their importing requirements.

Additional Resources:

  • Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)
  • Constituent Update: FDA and USDA Sign MOU to Facilitate U.S. Dairy Exports
  • New Era of Smarter Food Safety

Media Contact: Amanda Turney, 301-796-2969
Consumer Inquiries: 888-723-3366

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usda-and-fda-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-to-enhance-collaboration-efficiency-on-us-dairy-exports-301144422.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

