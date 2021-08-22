SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’120 0.7%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’788 0.5%  Bitcoin 44’914 4.8%  Dollar 0.9175 -0.1%  Öl 65.0 -2.3% 
22.08.2021 21:30:00

USD 2.91 Billion Growth expected in Subscription and Billing Management Market by 2024 | Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Subscription and Billing Management will grow at a CAGR of 13.04% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Subscription and Billing Management requirements.

Subscription and Billing Management Market Sourcing and Procurement Report

Major Price Trends in the Subscription and Billing Management's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a low level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for subscription and billing management with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Subscription and Billing Management Market
    • Usage-based pricing model
    • Subscription-based pricing model
    • Fixed fee pricing model

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Subscription and Billing Management Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Subscription and Billing Management spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Subscription and Billing Management Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

﻿

