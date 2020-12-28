SMI 10’600 1.8%  SPI 13’212 1.7%  Dow 30’406 0.7%  DAX 13’790 1.5%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’575 0.9%  Gold 1’878 -1.6%  Bitcoin 24’186 3.6%  Dollar 0.8898 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 -0.2% 
28.12.2020 19:17:00

USANA Philippines receives top honors by Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in cellular nutrition, is well-known for its quality supplements and long list of awards— including a recent award from the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA). The company's Philippines market earned top recognition at the APEA 2020 Regional Edition.

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

USANA Philippines was awarded in the inspirational brand category. Companies to receive this honor are both inspired and inspiring. These are transformational brands that seek to promote goodness, wellness, and/or sustainability—the 'heroes' within the brand universe.

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning nutritional and skincare products, visit USANA.com.

"It's so great to see USANA Philippines continue to lead the industry and take home this award. They are truly an inspiring group of people," says David Mulham, USANA's chief sales officer. "The Philippines is one of USANA's strongest markets and they greatly deserve this recognition. I want to thank General Manager Cherry Ampig for her inspired leadership and congratulate our staff and Associates for all they do to make USANA a household and important brand in this great country."

The APEA honors companies proven to be consistent and exceptional, with an entrepreneurial spirit to go above and beyond expectations during this unprecedented year. 

"We are so delighted and excited to have our team in the Philippines receive yet another incredible award," says Aurora "Duday" Gaston, vice president of USANA's Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand markets. "2020 has been a trying year for us in the Philippines, and for everyone around the world. It is very humbling to see all of our hard work and dedication being noticed by one of the most prestigious award associations. Everyone in the Philippines market should be proud of their work and all the incredible things they have accomplished; despite the obstacles this year has thrown at them. Congratulations to our amazing team"

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)us.usana(dot)com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-philippines-receives-top-honors-by-asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-301198700.html

SOURCE USANA

