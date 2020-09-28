28.09.2020 20:00:00

USANA Philippines named number one vitamins and dietary supplements brand by world-leading market research company

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To be named the number one company in your industry is a feat few have accomplished—but USANA Philippines has now earned this title two years running.

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

USANA Philippines was recently recognized as the No. 1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Brand in The Philippines by Euromonitor International. This award is based on Euromonitor's market research of USANA's retail value share among all supplement brands in the country.* 

"USANA's Philippines market is one of the company's most exciting and strongest regions, so it's not surprising to see them named as the top brand in the country," says David Mulham, USANA's chief sales officer. "It's amazing to have our company recognized by highly regarded, third-party research companies, because it validates what we've said all along—USANA is the best in the world at what we do. I would like to thank all our USANA employees and Associates in The Philippines for their hard work, and I wish them continued success."

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

Euromonitor is the world's leading provider of independent market research. With a global network of analysts researching every key trend and driver, Euromonitor's market research reports provide strategic data, analysis, and consumer trends in a single, affordable resource to empower organizations and brands of all sizes.

"I am proud to see our market receive this incredible title for the second year in a row," says Aurora "Duday" Gaston, vice president of USANA's Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand markets. "The Philippines has been part of USANA for 11 years, and it makes me so happy to see how much we've grown. This award is due to the hard work of our team here in The Philippines and the support we receive from the USANA home office. I would like to thank our Filipino Associates for trusting our products and helping us become one of the most successful direct selling companies in the country."

*Claim: "USANA – No. 1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Brand in Philippines"
Footnote: "Source Euromonitor International Limited, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2020 data. CH2021ed."

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)usanainc(dot)com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-philippines-named-number-one-vitamins-and-dietary-supplements-brand-by-world-leading-market-research-company-301139195.html

SOURCE USANA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.27
6.12 %
CS Group 9.24
5.45 %
Swiss Re 69.76
3.66 %
The Swatch Grp 216.30
3.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 350.70
3.18 %
Swisscom 495.50
0.30 %
Sika 222.20
0.23 %
Nestle 109.88
0.11 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 328.00
-0.89 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:25
Konfrontation auf offener Bühne
10:13
Vontobel: derimail - E-Autobauer mit 25%p.a. und Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
10:00
Economic Impact of Virus Drives FX
09:02
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
06:00
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Nestlé: Alles andere als langweiliges Wasser!
Wall Street stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Trotz schwacher September-Performce: Analysten setzen weiter auf Apple-Aktie
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Bitcoin-Boost: Wie Kryptowährungen von der Politik der Notenbanken profitieren können
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
Ford beantragt wohl in Deutschland Staatshilfe - Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
An den US-Börsen geht es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit freundlicher Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB