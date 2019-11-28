28.11.2019 01:41:00

USAM Group Adds Powerhouse Fintech Duo to Client Roster

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USAM Group, a global team of enterprise sales and marketing professionals that matches financial institutions with best-of-breed solutions from advanced information and technology vendors, is pleased to announce the addition of two complementary offerings to its rapidly growing roster of fintech solutions:

  • HeliumTM by Levyx is system-level data processing software that delivers unparalleled capacity, automatic persistence, and incredible speed, all while using any standard hardware.
  • Neueda is a data technology and integration specialist with extensive capital markets expertise and significant nearshore presence that offers the highest quality output across languages and disciplines.

When paired together, these extraordinary solution providers help financial institutions achieve savings and competitive advantage by better managing and integrating all their trading data and by processing very large data sets, extremely efficiently.

Dan Romanelli, USAM Group's Chief Strategy Officer, remarked: "One great example of how Levyx and Neueda are innovating is their collaborative solution that connects Helium with Python to deliver a new dictionary that extends to many terabytes on a single server.  The joint solution increases capacity by orders of magnitude, while also allowing concurrent access to the dictionary by persisting data, thereby removing a bottleneck that has long frustrated the Python community."

Deirdre Sullivan, USAM's Creative Advisor, commented: "Data is the currency of our times, and firms that can pull it all together and analyze it in real-time will come out on top.  But achieving those goals is often hampered by long development backlogs and hardware-imposed limits that constrain operations."

She continued, "Neueda and Levyx solve these challenges, and we're genuinely excited to be working with these great firms to help financial institutions focus on generating alpha instead of waiting for results or resources."

About USAM Group
USAM Group Inc. is a New York City-based business development agency that closes deals for innovative vendors, helping them successfully navigate new product launch and early-stage growth.  Operating in North America, Europe, and Asia, USAM services a portfolio of vendors that represent the leading edge of fintech solutions. For more information, visit www.usamgroup.com or inquire through info@usamgroup.com.

About Levyx Inc.
Based in Orange County, California, Levyx develops enterprise software that delivers RAM-level performance using NVM, which exponentially expands active processing space for large-scale data sets. It also provides data persistence without performance degradation and seamlessly increases processing speed by optimizing I/O to hardware accelerators. Helium by Levyx dramatically accelerates results from applications that process extremely large data sets by shattering memory limits and eliminating I/O bottlenecks for real-time persistence. Helium allows enterprises to run more data on far less infrastructure, saving on licensing fees, reducing infrastructure and significantly improving time-to-value value from data analytics. More information is available at www.levyx.com.

About Neueda
Neueda is a trusted partner to international trading firms and fintech vendors. Based in Belfast, Dublin, and Malaga, Neueda's team of trading technology specialists help firms to develop and maintain applications for the global markets in the evolving exchange and regulatory landscape.  Please visit www.neueda.com for more information.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12800302

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usam-group-adds-powerhouse-fintech-duo-to-client-roster-300966445.html

SOURCE USAM Group Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.11.19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
27.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News: Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
27.11.19
Goldnachfrage in China bleibt schwach
27.11.19
SMI klettert erstmals über 10.500 Punkte
26.11.19
JB Tracker Zertifikat auf den Black Friday Basket 2019
25.11.19
Übernahmen schieben SMI auf Rekordstand | BX Swiss TV
25.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
mehr
Übernahmen schieben SMI auf Rekordstand | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grosser Zukauf: Evoke Wealth deckt sich mit Gold ein
Studie soll Stärke der Schweizer Banken belegen - lässt aber Zweifel aufkommen
SMI in Rekordlaune -- Wall Street schleicht zu neuen Rekorden -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Blockchain für PayPal trotz Rückzug aus Libra-Projekt von Interesse
Ähnlichkeiten bei Tesla und Apple: Kann der E-Autobauer genauso erfolgreich werden?
Wall Street geht mit Rekorden in Feiertag -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX verabschiedet sich mit Zuwächsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Vifor-Aktie klettert deutlich: Vifor-Fresenius Joint-Venture und Partner erzielen positive Studiendaten
EMS-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: EMS verkauft Patvag und fokussiert sich auf Hochleistungspolymere
Burckhardt-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Burckhardt übernimmt Arkos ganz und erhöht Umsatzziel für 2019/20
Evolva schlägt Beat In-Albon als neuen Verwaltungsratspräsidenten vor - Evolva-Aktie klettert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht mit Rekorden in Feiertag -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX verabschiedet sich mit Zuwächsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street zeigte mit neuen Höhen. Die Entspannungssignale, die Präsident Trump im Handelskrieg sendet, wirkten in Asien kaum kurstreibend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;