USAA to Return an Additional $280 Million to Members, Totaling $800 Million in Dividends

SAN ANTONIO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA, the country's fifth largest property-casualty insurer, is returning an additional $280 million dividend to auto insurance policyholders based on fewer drivers on the road during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. This follows last month's announcement that USAA would provide a dividend of $520 million to its members as a 20% credit on two months' worth of premiums. This new, additional credit will reflect 20% of a third month's worth of premiums, and will be provided to all auto insurance policyholders with policies in effect as of April 30, 2020. In total, USAA has committed to returning $800 million in dividends to all auto insurance policyholders.  

USAA Logo (PRNewsfoto/USAA)

"During this time of uncertainty, we are proud to provide a second dividend to our auto policyholders," said Wayne Peacock, USAA President and CEO. "It's the heart of our mission to serve members every day and when they need us most, a commitment that we've made to the military community for nearly 100 years." 

As a member-owned association, USAA historically returns a portion of profits to members. In 2019, USAA and various subsidiary companies returned nearly $2.4 billion in dividends, distributions and bank rebates and rewards. This brings the total amount returned to members since January 2019 to over $3.2 billion

How the return works 

Dividends have been executed for the prior announcement of $520 million, and members have already received these credits to their accounts. Similarly, members will automatically receive the additional dividend as a credit applied to their auto and property insurance account in late May. Members do not need to call, and no further action is required to receive the dividend. 

Ways USAA is providing financial relief for members 

The return of auto dividends, which impact more than 7 million members with auto insurance, is just one of the many steps USAA is taking to provide financial assistance during this time. The company has also provided financial relief to more than 620,000 members related to COVID-19, through an array of programs including:  

  • USAAProperty and Casualty Insurance is offering special payment arrangements to assist members experiencing financial difficulties. 
  • USAAProperty and CasualtyInsurance is not cancelling or charging fees for auto and property insurance due to late payments through at least June 17, 2020.
  • USAAProperty and Casualty Insurance is providing auto insurance coverage for members using their personal car to deliver food, medicine and other goods for their employers because of business operations changes due to COVID-19.*
  • USAA Bank is offering special payment assistance programs for eligible members, including a 90-day credit card payment deferral, a 90-day payment extension on consumer loans and special mortgage and home equity line of credit payment assistance.
  • USAA Bank is ensuring members with USAA bank accounts, including accounts with negative balances and closed accounts, receive access to their full stimulus payments.
  • USAA Life Insurance Company is offering special payment arrangements on life and health insurance policies, including a 60-day extension to the 30-day grace period.
  • USAA Life Insurance Company is waiving and reimbursing deductibles and co-payments for coronavirus-related testing received on or after Feb. 4, 2020, for members who have USAA Medicare Supplement plan.
  • USAA Investment Management Company has reduced managed portfolio fees 50% (effective April 1 through May 20‚ 2020).

Additionally, USAA has taken steps to help its employees stay safe and able to serve members by enabling nearly all 35,000 employees to work from home and committed $5 million to help military-focused and other nonprofits respond to this pandemic. 

More information is available at www.usaa.com/coronavirus. 

*Coverage does not apply to delivery through a Transportation Network Company app-based delivery. 

Dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors of the company issuing the dividend, in its sole discretion. There is no guarantee or promise of future auto insurance dividends. 

CONTACT: external_communications@usaa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaa-to-return-an-additional-280-million-to-members-totaling-800-million-in-dividends-301050729.html

SOURCE USAA

