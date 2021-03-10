USA Technologies Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT” or the "Company”), a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on May 13, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2021 will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically during the virtual annual meeting, by using the 16-digit control number included in the notice of internet availability of the proxy materials, on their individual proxy card or on the voting instruction form accompanying these proxy materials to attend the annual meeting. We recommend that all shareholders log in at least fifteen minutes before the meeting to ensure they are logged in when the meeting starts.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

