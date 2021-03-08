SMI 10’743 1.3%  SPI 13’466 1.2%  Dow 31’496 1.9%  DAX 14’116 1.4%  Euro 1.1089 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’711 1.1%  Gold 1’689 -0.7%  Bitcoin 46’968 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9339 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.0% 

08.03.2021 13:14:00

US Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with St Kitts and Nevis By Aiding Healthcare

LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Ambassador to Barbados, Eastern Caribbean and OECS, Linda Taglialatela, said her government is committed to strengthening relations with the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. After a virtual presentation of an ambulance and a passenger bus arriving at the islands last week, she said that the US would continue to assist in the nation's fight against COVID-19. St Kitts and Nevis holds the title of one of the most successful countries in the Hemisphere that has limited the disease's spread. 

Throughout the pandemic, the US has worked with Red Cross and the United Nations International Children's Fund to provide much-needed aid for pandemic responses to St Kitts and Nevis and the region, the Ambassador said. She also commended St Kitts and Nevis' government and hailed the continued success of ensuring citizens and residents stay safe during this difficult time.

"In this battle, the United States remains your committed partner. I am proud that our partnership is as strong as ever. By strengthening collaboration with each other, we will continue to address this moment of challenge to our healthcare systems," Taglialatela added.

According to the US Department of State, the diplomacy between the two countries has historically been "friendly". The US established diplomatic relations with the Caribbean nation in 1983, the same year St Kitts and Nevis established the world's first Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. International partnerships like that with the US, in parallel with CBI Programme, prioritise strengthening St Kitts and Nevis' healthcare sector and economy. 

The CBI Programme provides investors and their families a safe and stable route to second citizenship once they invest in the nation's economy. The investment doubles as a win-win solution because the funds generated are channelled into uplifting hospitals, clinics, schools and the tourism sector.

After investors pass the necessary security checks, they gain a wealth of opportunities. These include increased travel freedom, the right to live and work in the country and the option to pass down citizenship for generations to come, thus establishing a family legacy. Currently, St Kitts and Nevis has an extended limited-time offer that presents citizenship to a family of up to four for $150,000 rather than the previous US$195,000.

St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the world's longest-standing and enjoys over three decades of experience within the industry, culminating in its recognition as a 'Platinum Standard' brand.

