23.04.2020 00:45:00

US Storage Centers Joins Self Storage Association Program in Giving Back During Pandemic

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Storage Centers has joined the Self Storage Association's "SSA Cares: Storage Aid for our Communities" program in supporting readiness for healthcare and emergency responders. During this pandemic, SSA Cares will work to connect self-storage facilities who are willing to donate free storage units to aid organizations on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

US Storage Centers is helping its local community organizations where needed. It is helping a local non-profit by donating a storage unit in its Costa Mesa, California location to hold basic household resources and non-perishable food items. These goods are being donated to local families who are in need of assistance and relief from the impact of COVID-19.

"We all keep hearing that "We're in this together" and we truly believe this," said Charles Byerly, CEO of US Storage Centers. "When the National Self Storage Association put together a plan to provide aid for our communities, we were immediately on board. Every little bit helps and if we can be a part of that equation, we are happy to do so and appreciate the opportunity to help."

With the need of supplies and equipment high in demand for frontline emergency and healthcare organizations, quick access to storage is critical over the next few months.

For questions or more information about SSA Cares, please contact the SSA Cares team at ssacares@selfstorage.org.

About US Storage Centers
Founded 1985, US Storage Centers is an owner-operator of self storage facilities across the country. The Company is a fully integrated operator that develops, acquires and manages its portfolio—additionally, the Company provides third-party management services. As of March 2020, it has over ten million rentable square feet under management and employs approximately 400 people nationwide. US Storage Centers is a founding partner of the 501(c)3 Kure-It, a non-profit organization that raises money for underfunded cancer research, and Charity Storage, a 501(c)3 that uses vacant storage units to raise money for local charities. To date, Kure-It has raised over $9M and Charity Storage has raised over $500K.

 

SOURCE US Storage Centers

