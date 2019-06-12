US Storage Centers Acquires Boston Area Self Storage Facility

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Storage Centers, a premier owner/operator of self storage facilities nationally, announced today that it has acquired a 445 unit, 34,116-square-foot self storage facility located at 115 Bacon Street in the Boston suburb of North Waltham, Massachusetts from Planet Self Storage. With this acquisition, US Storage Centers now owns and operates four self-storage facilities in the Boston area.

"We are very excited about these new opportunities and very happy to be expanding our footprint in the state of Massachusetts," said Charles Byerly, President and CEO of US Storage Centers. "We will continue to be active in this part of the country and plan on having a much larger market share in this state over the coming months."

Ideally located just off the Interstate 95 freeway, this facility was originally built as a manufacturing plant in 1880 and converted to a self storage facility in 1983. It features climate-controlled units, onsite moving carts, loading dock, electronic gated access and video surveillance. The second floor has full climate control and dehumidification. There is also a limited number of drive-up units.

US Storage Centers represented itself in the acquisition.

About US Storage Centers

Founded 1985, US Storage Centers is an owner / operator of self storage facilities across the country. The Company is a fully integrated operator that develops, acquires and manages its portfolio—additionally, the Company provides third-party management services. As of September 2018, it has over 9 million rentable square feet under management and employs approximately 350 people nationwide. US Storage Centers is a founding partner of the 501(c)3 Kure-It, a non-profit organization that raises money for underfunded cancer research, and Charity Storage, a 501(c)3 that uses vacant storage units to raise money for local charities. To date, Kure-It has raised over $6 Million and Charity Storage has raised over $370,000.

