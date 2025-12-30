Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’266 0.2%  SPI 18’216 0.2%  Dow 48’462 -0.5%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’796 0.8%  Gold 4’396 1.5%  Bitcoin 69’421 1.0%  Dollar 0.7901 0.1%  Öl 62.2 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Alphabet A29798540Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
TUI-Aktie nach Jahreshoch erneut fester: Neue Marketingkampagne und Dividende im Blick
Krypto-Ausblick trüb: Warum Standard Chartered das Bitcoin-Ziel halbiert hat
Nach strategischer Fokussierung: Montana Aerospace passt Geschäftsleitung an - Aktie stabil
Wisekey-Aktie: SEC-Registrierungsformular zur Wisesat-Fusion mit Columbus eingereicht
mobilezone-Aktie in Grün: Verkauf in Deutschland abgeschlossen - Margenziel bekräftigt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

SK hynix Aktie 18382960 / US78392B1070

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.12.2025 14:14:13

US Reportedly Eases Chip Equipment Shipment Policy For Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix

SK hynix
383.00 EUR 1.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The U.S. government has granted an annual license to Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS) and SK Hynix Inc. (HXSCL.PK) to export semiconductor equipment to their China-based facilities for 2026, according to several media reports.

This comes as the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security or BIS has revised its policies, allowing the companies to submit annual plans regarding the chip equipment needed during the period.

Under the updated policy, the approvals will be provided on a yearly basis, in contrast to the previous policy of requiring the companies to provide individual licenses for the shipment.

Notably, Samsung's Xian plant and SK's plants in Wuxi and Dalian were previously granted the privileged "validated end user" status, which will end on December 31.

Samsung's stock closed at KRW 119,900.00, up 0.33 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange, and SK's stock closed at $41.71 on the OTC Markets.