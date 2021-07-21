US Professional Cleaning Services Markets 2021-2026 - Increased Demand for Green Cleaning Services / Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic / Rise of Robotic and Automated Cleaners

|
21.07.2021 12:45:00
DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Professional Cleaning Services Market in the U.S.- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. professional cleaning services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2021-2026.
The U.S. professional cleaning services market is experiencing growth on account of the increased popularity of "green cleaning technology." The use of sustainable washing agents, which include special chemicals, equipment, and techniques, is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Green products contain natural solutions and cleaners, which are safe and preferred for commercial end-users.
Organic ingredients in the cleaning agents are harmless with health minimal effect on the human body. Green cleaning is an effective alternative, which employs chemicals. Efforts are consistently made by vendors to promote green methods as chemicals used in conventional procedures are polluting the air, water, and land. Hence, the dependency on green products, which are made up of natural, plant-based materials, is witnessing traction, thereby driving the demand for eco-friendly professional services.
U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by service type, end-user, operations, geography. Disinfectants, which also include COVID-19 solutions, witnessed a sudden demand in 2020. The increased awareness of contagious diseases is likely is to drive the growth of the disinfectant segment during the forecast period. Powered by automated solutions such as artificial intelligence window cleaners, window, and facade cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of approx. $4 billion by the end of the forecast period.
The increased interest in "green technology" is prompting the adoption of green cleaning services in commercial and educational centers. The outbreak of pandemics such as COVID-19 is driving the demand for sterilized wipes, disinfectants, microfiber cloths, and mops in surgical and clean rooms. Therefore, hospital and medical centers are expected to pose an absolute growth of 52% during the forecast period.
With the ease of restrictions and lockdowns, the demand from gyms and fitness centers is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period as the probability of cross-contamination is high in these places. Therefore, these centers are striving to maintain high standards of hygiene, thereby influencing the market growth.
A wide variety of reasons are responsible for the dominance of standard services in the US market. Floorcare services, window, restroom cleaning is carried out with conventional equipment and chemicals contributing to the growth of the segment in the US.
While the standard segment contributing over $55 billion in 2020, it is expected to lose its share on account of the increased lucrativeness of green technology during the forecast period. Moreover, increased hygiene and health awareness, pandemic outbreaks are projected to negatively influence the segment growth.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
Flexible workspaces with sustainable IT infrastructure have significantly grown in the North-Eastern US over the years. The region has the cleanest programs, mechanisms, and policies that enhance the adoption of green technology. North-Eastern US is expected to reach over $31 billion by 2026.
While Boston and Massachusetts remain the most lucrative market, New Hampshire has witnessed slower growth and has taken a hit relatively by the COVID pandemic. Unlike other markets, the construction industry in North-East states are highly developed. The growth is majorly driven by the growth in new constructions and renovation activities in buildings.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
Green technology is expected to revolutionize the US market. The technology has become an integral part of the janitorial portfolio for major vendors, thereby offering an add-on advantage to them. The inclusion of LEED and Green Seal environmental certifications ensures the rigorous adherence of the vendor to the green status in its services and products. ABM GreenCare, BoGREEN from Bonus Building Care, Stratus Green Cleaning programs are some of the leading green services in the US professional cleaning industry.
Green approaches can be prioritized for the entire business management including materials and processes carried out like paperless proposals and invoice systems. An extensive service portfolio and catering to the niche industrial and commercial demands can fetch a wide consumer base. Venturing into facilities such as aircraft, warehouses, storage facilities, factory setups, and front offices could be profitable for vendors.
Prominent Vendors
- ABM
- Coverall
- Jan-Pro
- Jani-King International Inc.
- ServiceMaster Clean
Other Prominent Vendors
- Anago Cleaning Systems
- BONUS Building Care
- CleanNet USA
- Pritchard Industries Inc.
- Red Coats Inc.
- SERVPRO
- Stratus Building Solutions
- Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.
- Buildingstars
- Steamatic
- US Janitorial Inc.
- America's Janitorial Service
- IMAGE ONE USA
- GDI Integrated Facility Services
- Marclean USA
- USSI
- Pro Clean Janitorial Facility Services Inc.
- MC Janitorial
- Maid to Clean
- Green's Commercial Cleaning Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 On Cleaning Services
7.3 Baby Boomers Driving Growth Among Residential End-Users
7.4 Franchising as a Successful Business Model
7.5 Importance of Client Communication Strategies
7.6 Future of Professional Cleaning Services In US
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Demand for Green Cleaning Services
8.2 Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic
8.3 Rise of Robotic and Automated Cleaners
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Significance of Franchising Model
9.2 Increased Preference for Specialized Services
9.3 Need For Higher Hygiene Standards in Co-Working Spaces
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Requirement for Certifications and Training
10.2 Operational Challenges in Cleaning Industry
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Service Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Floor And Carpet
12.4 Window And Facade
12.5 Furniture & Upholstery
12.6 Construction Cleanup
12.7 Pest Control
12.8 HVAC
12.9 Others
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
14 Commercial
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Corporate Offices
14.4 Hospitality
14.5 Hospitals and Medical Centers
14.6 Educational Institutions
14.7 Retail Outlets
14.8 SHOPPING MALLS
14.10 Gyms & Fitness Centers
14.11 Others
15 Residential
15.1 Market Overview
16 Industrial
16.1 Market Overview
17 Operation
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Standard
17.4 Green
