16.07.2019 13:45:00

US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market 2019-2024 with International Paper, Dart, Dixie, Hefty and Huhtamaki Dominating

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US paper cups and paper plates market reached a value of US$ 20.7 Billion in 2018.

Paper cups and plates are temperature resistant, odourless, easy to use and are presently available in different sizes and shapes. Since they are disposable, paper cups and plates are widely used across the globe for consuming foods and beverages on the go, such as coffee, tea, soft drinks, noodles, sweet corn, etc. The well-established food service sector has led the United States to represent one of the largest market for paper cups and paper plates worldwide.

Paper cups are often covered with plastic resin to increase their durability, make them liquid resistant and prevent them from soaking the moisture and becoming soggy. Owing to this, they are extensively used to dispense beverages such as tea, coffee, soup, etc. Moreover, paper disposables such as cups and plates do not require cleaning, and therefore can be discarded easily after use. As a result of growing urbanization, hectic lifestyle and surging income levels, consumer prefer to use disposables instead of reusable utensils to save time and effort, thereby encouraging the growth of the paper cups and paper plates market.

Further, plastic and foam disposables cause environmental damage, thus governments across the world are supporting the use of paper cups and plates.

 According to the report, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 21.8 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of nearly 1% during 2019-2024.

The report has segregated the market on the basis of product type covering paper cups and plates. Among these, paper cups account for the majority of the market share. The paper cup segment has further been segmented into hot paper cups and cold paper cups, and single wall paper cups and double wall paper cups. Whereas, the paper plate segment has been divided into heavy-duty paper plates and medium-duty paper plates. An analysis of

The competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market.

Some of the major players are International Paper, Dart, Dixie, Hefty and Huhtamaki.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the US paper cups and paper plates market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the major product types in the US paper cups and paper plates industry?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the US paper cups and paper plates industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the US paper cups and paper plates industry?
  • What is the structure of the US paper cups and paper plates industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the US paper cups and paper plates industry?
  • How are paper cups and paper plates manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope & Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Paper Cups and Paper Plates Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Forecast

6 US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Market Breakup by Type
6.4 Market Forecast
6.5 SWOT Analysis
6.5.1 Overview
6.5.2 Strengths
6.5.3 Weaknesses
6.5.4 Opportunities
6.5.5 Threats
6.6 Value Chain Analysis
6.6.1 Raw Material Suppliers
6.6.2 Manufacturers
6.6.3 Distributors
6.6.4 Exporters
6.6.5 Retailers
6.6.6 End-Users
6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.8 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 US Paper Cups Market
7.1 Market Performance
7.2 Market by Product Type
7.2.1 Hot Paper Cups
7.2.2 Cold Paper Cups
7.3 Market by Wall Type
7.3.1.2 Market Forecast
7.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8 US Paper Plates Market
8.1 Market Performance
8.2 Market by Product Type
8.2.1 Heavy-Duty Paper Plates
8.2.2 Medium-Duty Paper Plates

9 Paper Cups and Plates Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Raw Material Requirements
9.3 Manufacturing Process
9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Key Players
10.3 Profiles of Key Players

