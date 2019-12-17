US Mobile Learning Revenues Surge to $5.3 Billion by 2025

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revenues for Mobile Learning products and services in the US will more than double to $5.3 billion by 2025 according to a new market report by Metaari called "The 2020-2025 US Mobile Learning Market". The current demand for Mobile Learning is booming in the US.

The US will be the top buying country across the forecast period. In the 2020 market, China was the second-largest buying country. By 2025, Indonesia will be the second-largest buying country followed by India. China will drop to fourth place. The five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for Mobile Learning in the US is 20.6%. In stark contrast, the growth rate in China is 5.4%. For a variety of socio-economic reasons (particularly regulatory uncertainty), revenues for Mobile Learning in China will start to decline in 2024.

"There are a number of factors inhibiting the market for Mobile Learning in China," comments Sam S. Adkins, Chief Researcher at Metaari. "The primary inhibitor is the growing number of regulations being imposed by the government including the laws limiting screen time for children and laws prohibiting unapproved apps in the schools. There are also strict guidelines on the type of content allowed in the country. Game developers must get government approval to sell products in China. The government has made it quite difficult for developers to get to market."

The report has 214 pages, 24 tables, and 10 charts. The organizational site license for the report can be purchased for $1,475.00 USD. Elearning! Magazine is the exclusive reseller of Metaari's 2020-2025 US Mobile Learning Market report.

The free Executive Overview and purchasing information can be found here:

http://www.2elearning.com/research/

In the current market, consumers account for the vast majority of revenues due to the near insatiable demand for early childhood learning apps, language learning apps, and cognitive fitness products. This will change over the forecast period with the corporate buyers outspending consumers by 2025. The spike in revenues in the corporate segment is due to the high demand for pre-employment assessment apps, field-based performance support, and remote expertise apps. Federal government agencies will be the third-largest buyers by 2025.

"The US Mobile Learning market is being driven by a tailwind of catalysts including the roll out of very fast 5G wireless networks, next-generation location-based technology, smartphone-enabled virtual reality, mobile augmented reality, and AI-based apps," adds Adkins. "The rollout of commercial 5G networks is having a dramatic impact on the Mobile Learning market; 5G is essentially a fundamentally new delivery platform."

There were 65 operational municipal 5G networks in the US by the end of 2019, more than the 50 networks operating in China. T-Mobile launched the first national 5G network in the US in December 2019. According to the telecom trade agency GSMA, over half of all mobile subscriptions in the US will be on 5G networks by 2025 (compared to 30% in China). The US telecoms are deploying localized 5G networks in American schools and higher education institutions. By 2021, the Verizon Innovative Learning program will have 5G deployments in over 100 schools in the US. They had 50 schools in the program by the end of 2019.

There are four sections in this report: an executive overview with a brief discussion of the primary catalysts, a detailed analysis of the catalysts, a demand-side analysis by eight buying segments, and a supply-side analysis for four Mobile Learning products and services including revenue breakouts for nine distinct types of packaged content.

There are eight Mobile Learning buying segments analyzed in this report: consumers, three academic sub-segments (preschools, primary schools, and secondary schools), higher education institutions, federal government agencies, state & local government agencies, and corporations & businesses.

Over 650 suppliers operating in the US are cited in this report to help suppliers identify domestic partners, distributors, resellers, and potential merger and acquisition (M&A) targets in the US.

About Metaari

Metaari (formerly Ambient Insight) is an ethics-based quantitative market research firm that identifies revenue opportunities for advanced learning technology suppliers. We track the learning technology markets in 126 countries. We have the most complete view of the international learning technology market in the industry. Metaari focusses solely on advanced learning technology research on products that utilize mobility, psychometrics, neuroscience, game mechanics, robotics, location intelligence, cognitive computing, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality.

SOURCE Metaari