28.12.2019 23:25:00
US Men's National Deaf Ice Hockey Team wins gold at 2019 Deaflympics
EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Men's National Deaf Ice Hockey Team defeated Canada to win gold at the 19th Winter Deaflympics on December 21, 2019. The 19th Winter Deaflympics were held December 12–21, 2019, in Valtellina Valchiavenna, Italy. The competition was organized by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf and sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee, IOC.
Hockey teams from Canada, Finland, Kazakhstan, Russia and the United States competed at the 2019 games. The US team beat Finland (6-2), Kazakhstan (14-0) and Russia (7-3) in round robin play. They suffered their only round robin loss to Canada (1-4) the day preceding the championship game. In the gold medal game, the US team took a decisive lead in the second period going up 4-1. The game ended with a final score of USA 7 - Canada 3.
The US team included 16 players who previously competed internationally as a member of U.S. teams that won a bronze medal at the 2015 Deaflympics held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, and/or the gold medal at the 2017 World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships. This year's team members ranged in age from 16 to 34 and hailed from 14 states.
19th Winter Deaflympics - USA Ice Hockey Team
Name
Height
Weight
Age
Position
Hometown
Curran Allison*
6 – 1
160
22
Goalie
Laguna Niguel, CA
Tyler Balcerak
5 – 10
200
18
Defense
Barrington, IL
Troy Benson*
6 – 3
196
29
Forward
Henderson, NC
Christian Buczek*
5 – 10
170
22
Defense
Hamburg, NY
Max Finley*
6 – 1
180
25
Forward
Peoria, IL
Henry Fusco*
5 – 9
140
18
Forward
White Bear Lake, MN
Miles Gates*
6 – 2
218
30
Defense
Erie, PA
Garrett Gintoli*
6 – 2
170
23
Forward
Shelton, CT
Peter Gintoli*
5 – 8
175
27
Forward
Shelton, CT
William "Bill" Holtzer
5 – 10
160
16
Forward
Akron, OH
Sam Holzrichter*
5 – 10
150
22
Forward
Sioux City, IA
Scott Humes*
6 – 3
215
23
Forward
Columbus, OH
Grant Isenbarger*
6 – 2
180
25
Forward
Ft. Wayne, IN
Ryne Krueger*
6 – 2
165
21
Defense
Barrington, IL
Danny Kurchena*
6 – 2
195
22
Forward
Rutland, VT
Anders Lindgren
5 – 11
170
20
Forward
Saint Anne, IL
Jeff Mansfield*
6 – 1
190
34
Goalie
Arlington, MA
Trevor McHugh
6 – 2
150
18
Goalie
Montclair, VA
T.J. Oricchio*
5 – 11
160
22
Defense
Plattsburgh, NY
Luke Peinado
5 – 9
155
16
Defense
Winnetka, IL
Jake Schlereth
5 - 9
175
18
Forward
Fenton, MO
Max Stephens
5 – 10
155
17
Defense
Medford, MA
Derek Struwing*
5 – 9
165
21
Forward
Bartlett, IL
*Previous international team experience
"We had one goal for the Deaflympics, to win gold," said General Manager Richard Dumas. "I can't say enough about our players and how quickly they came together as a team. From the first game on, they played at a high level and demonstrated their will to do what it took to win. It was a tremendous honor to represent the United States and to return home with a gold medal."
The team operates under the guidelines of USA Hockey and the USA Deaf Sports Federation with primary responsibility to organize the team resting with AHIHA – Stan Mikita Hockey School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. To qualify, athletes must have a hearing loss of at least 55 dB in their "better ear." Hearing aids, cochlear implants and the like are not allowed during competition to ensure that all athletes play on the same level.
For information, photos and game summaries check out: http://www.2019deaflympics.com/
Information about AHIHA can be found at: http://www.ahiha.org
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-mens-national-deaf-ice-hockey-team-wins-gold-at-2019-deaflympics-300979633.html
SOURCE AHIHA
