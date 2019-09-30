US Lawn and Garden Fertilizer Demand to Reach $3.3 Billion in 2023

CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new edition of Lawn & Garden Consumables, demand for fertilizers is forecast to grow 2.6% annually to $3.3 billion in 2023. Lawn and turf care will continue to dominate lawn and garden fertilizer applications – representing 71% of the market in 2023 – as most residences and many commercial and institutional establishments have lawn space that requires care.

More information regarding the study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/lawn-garden-consumables-3755.htm

Volume growth in this application will be limited by:

a reduction in the size of maintained grassy areas in US homes

the continued decline of golf course acreage and further reduction in the application of fertilizer in this market

Value growth for lawn and turf fertilizer will be boosted by:

the continuing popularity of improved formulations, with suppliers continually tweaking these formulations to offer new and higher value products

the use of more informative packaging and marketing programs, which will encourage consumers to regularly fertilize their lawns and use higher value products that are either more specialized or more effective

Demand for fertilizer in all other applications will benefit from:

growing availability of specialty products targeted at specific plants such as roses, tomatoes, and fruit trees

increased interest in gardening, particularly food gardening, among millennials

the aging population, as a greater portion of consumers will be in retirement and able to engage in recreational gardening

Contact Corinne Gangloff for an interview with the analyst Dan Debelius or Project Director Jennifer Mapes-Christ.

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-lawn-and-garden-fertilizer-demand-to-reach-3-3-billion-in-2023--300927061.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group