US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Sunrise Wind construction to resume

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Sunrise Wind construction to resume

02-Feb-2026 / 19:57 CET/CEST

2.2.2026 19:57:16 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted the preliminary injunction sought by Sunrise Wind LLC (‘Sunrise Wind’) regarding the 22 December 2025 suspension order issued by the Director of the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (‘BOEM’). The court’s action will allow the Sunrise Wind Project (the ‘Project’) to restart impacted activities immediately while the underlying lawsuit challenging the 22December 2025 BOEM Director’s Order progresses. Sunrise Wind will determine how it may be possible to work with the US Administration to achieve an expeditious and durable resolution. 

The Project will resume construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, to deliver affordable, reliable power to the State of New York. 

Sunrise Wind is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ørsted A/S.  

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
+45 99 55 95 52
Globalmedia@orsted.com 

Investor Relations
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen
+45 99 55 56 71
IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognized as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees 

ISIN: DK0060094928
