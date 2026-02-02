Orsted Aktie 3697804 / DK0060094928
02.02.2026 19:57:35
US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Sunrise Wind construction to resume
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
2.2.2026 19:57:16 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted the preliminary injunction sought by Sunrise Wind LLC (‘Sunrise Wind’) regarding the 22 December 2025 suspension order issued by the Director of the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (‘BOEM’). The court’s action will allow the Sunrise Wind Project (the ‘Project’) to restart impacted activities immediately while the underlying lawsuit challenging the 22December 2025 BOEM Director’s Order progresses. Sunrise Wind will determine how it may be possible to work with the US Administration to achieve an expeditious and durable resolution.
The Project will resume construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, to deliver affordable, reliable power to the State of New York.
Sunrise Wind is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ørsted A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|LEI Code:
|W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
|Sequence No.:
|416894
|EQS News ID:
|2270030
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
