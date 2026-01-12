Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.01.2026 23:07:15

US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Revolution Wind construction to resume

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Revolution Wind construction to resume

12-Jan-2026 / 23:07 CET/CEST

12.1.2026 23:07:02 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted the preliminary injunction sought by Revolution Wind, LLC (‘Revolution Wind‘) regarding the December 22, 2025 suspension order issued by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The court’s action will allow the Revolution Wind Project (the ’Project‘) to restart impacted activities immediately while the underlying lawsuit challenging the August 22, 2025 and December 22, 2025 BOEM Director’s orders progresses. Revolution Wind will determine how best it may be possible to work with the US Administration to achieve an expeditious and durable resolution.

The Project will resume construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, and to deliver affordable, reliable power to the Northeast.

Revolution Wind is a 50/50 joint venture between Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted.

Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Michael Korsgaard  
+45 99 55 95 52 
globalmedia@orsted.com  

Revolution Wind Media Contact 
Meaghan Wims 
+1 401-261-1641 
mwims@duffyshanley.com 

Ørsted Investor Relations 
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen 
+45 99 55 56 71 
IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  

