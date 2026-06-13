Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’708 1.3%  SPI 19’327 1.3%  Dow 51’202 0.7%  DAX 24’635 1.8%  Euro 0.9221 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’188 2.2%  Gold 4’215 - Bitcoin 50’568 0.1%  Dollar 0.7970 0.3%  Öl 86.8 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX156888148UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Reich durch Day Trading - Geht das wirklich?
BioNTech-Aktie & Co.: Warum Unternehmen ihre Aktien im Ausland platzieren
Trügerischer Frieden: VIX bleibt niedrig - droht der Wall Street ein heisser Sommer?
1. Quartal 2026: So sah das Portfolio von Fisher Asset Management aus
Trump: Abkommen zwischen USA und Iran soll am Sonntag unterzeichnet werden
Suche...

Warner Bros. Discovery Aktie 118052754 / US9344231041

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.06.2026 19:50:57

US DOJ Clears Paramount's Acquisition Of Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery
21.32 CHF 2.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it closed its investigation into the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) by Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY). After completing its analysis, the Division determined that the transaction is not likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers.

In February 2026, Paramount Skydance announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The all-cash transaction is valued at $81 billion in equity and $110 billion in enterprise value, positioning Paramount as a premier global media and entertainment powerhouse.

The announcement followed a dramatic turn in the industry, as Netflix declined to raise its offer for WBD, effectively clearing the path for Paramount to move forward with its $81 billion bid.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote

Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.

Weiterlesen!