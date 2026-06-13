US DOJ Clears Paramount's Acquisition Of Warner Bros. Discovery

(RTTNews) - The Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it closed its investigation into the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) by Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY). After completing its analysis, the Division determined that the transaction is not likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers.

In February 2026, Paramount Skydance announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The all-cash transaction is valued at $81 billion in equity and $110 billion in enterprise value, positioning Paramount as a premier global media and entertainment powerhouse.

The announcement followed a dramatic turn in the industry, as Netflix declined to raise its offer for WBD, effectively clearing the path for Paramount to move forward with its $81 billion bid.