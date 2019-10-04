+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
US Consumer Spending on Women's Clothing to Increase 1.9% Per Year in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US retail demand for women's clothing is forecast to increase 1.9% per year in nominal terms through 2023, according to Women's Clothing: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Ongoing population expansion will underlie gains. Increasing personal income will drive spending on luxury, environmentally friendly, and name-brand items. An ongoing athleisure trend will boost demand for higher priced apparel made from performance materials. However, growing raw material costs and the threat of tariffs on clothing from China will force apparel manufacturers to lower margins or raise prices.

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Women-s-Clothing-United-States-FF15019/?progid=91541 

Slowing growth in retail markups due to ongoing expansion in off-price and e-commerce retail will weigh on retail-level demand gains. Furthermore, the mature market for clothing will limit volume growth and price increases. In addition, more women are purchasing apparel (especially athletic apparel) wearable for a variety of activities in diverse social contexts, such as fitness centers, workplaces, and restaurants, containing growth in wardrobe size.

These and other key insights are featured in Women's Clothing: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on women's clothing in nominal US dollars at the retail level. Total spending is segmented by product in terms of:

  • tops
  • bottoms
  • intimates and sleepwear
  • dresses
  • coats, jackets, and suits
  • accessories
  • other clothing, such as jumpsuits, overalls, and tracksuits

To illustrate historical trends, total spending, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

For the purposes of this report, the term "PCE" is considered to be interchangeable with retail-level demand. Clothing for infants is excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of women's clothing are excluded from demand and trade figures.

About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output
  • segmentation by products and markets
  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators
  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts
  • a survey of the supply base
  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.684.9600
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com 

 

