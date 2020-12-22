US Congress Restores Sudan Sovereign Immunity

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Orca Gold Inc. (TSX.V:ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to report that US lawmakers have approved a Bill reinstating Sudan's sovereign immunity.

In addition to the restoration of its sovereign immunity, Congress has also approved measures that could see Sudan receive hundreds of millions of dollars in debt relief and other economic assistance from the United States.

This act by the US Congress follows closely on the removal of Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (see News Release December 15, 2020). The sponsor of terrorism designation was in place for almost 30 years and weighed heavily on Sudan's economy and restricted its ability to receive international financing and aid. For investors, the reinstating of Sudan's sovereign immunity removes yet another layer of financial risk and brings real hope for the future of the country and its people.

Commenting upon this Congressional act, Richard Clark, CEO said: "The US Congress' actions today set the stage to provide real hope for Sudan and its people. Sudan now has a legitimate opportunity to become part of the international commercial community. We are excited to develop our Block 14 gold project under this much more favourable environment and to demonstrate the incredible potential the country has to offer."

ABOUT ORCA GOLD INC.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. The Company is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan on which a Feasibility Study was completed in November 2018 and revised in September 2020.

