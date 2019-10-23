|
23.10.2019 19:45:00
US-China Trade Conflicts After Trump-Xi Meeting at G20: Predictions for the Short, Medium, and Long-Term Development Trends
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of US-China Trade Conflicts After Trump-Xi Meeting at G20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
During the G20 Summit this year, the US and Chinese presidents met up and reached an agreement to ratchet down their trade fight. After the meeting, US President Donald Trump made two major announcements: the US government will not impose further tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods and allow US companies to resume sales to Huawei provided no threat to national security.
While these decisions have eased the tension to the worldwide supply chain, the US-China trade conflict has severely affected the division of labor in the global economic system established over the past few decades. This report provides an overview of the latest development of US and China trade conflicts and examines how the IT industry must reposition in the new economic systems under a joint leadership structure dubbed the G2 (the US and China).
List of Topics
- Latest development of the US and China trade conflicts and announcements made in G20 Summit
- Predictions for the short, medium, and long-term development trends
- Analysis of impact on the industry
- Insights from an industrial analytical perspective
Key Topics Covered:
1. Background
1.1 G2's Announcements in G20 Summit
1.2 US Tech Companies Sidestep Trump's Huawei Ban
2. Short, Medium, and Long-term Development Trends
2.1 Short-term Development: Situation Seems to Get Better
2.2 Medium-term Development: To Strengthen Ties with Non-US Suppliers
2.3 Long-term Development: To Construct Homegrown Industry Chain
3. Impact on the Industry
Companies Mentioned
- Apple
- ARM
- Huawei
- Panasonic
- Reuters
- Tsinghua Unigroup
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pkx3e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-china-trade-conflicts-after-trump-xi-meeting-at-g20-predictions-for-the-short-medium-and-long-term-development-trends-300944134.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte durch das Brexit-Chaos Unsicherheit unter den Anlegern. Der DAX zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Die US-Börsen verbuchen zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}