23.07.2020

US Agriculture Secretary Perdue to Discuss Food Security in a Post-COVID World With EU Commissioner Wojciechowski

BRUSSELS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Conservatives and Reformists Party invites you to join its webinar:

"Europe Debates" series: Food Security in a Post-COVID World
Wednesday, July 29th 2020
10AM ET (4PM CET)
EVENT IS OPEN PRESS

Joining us:

  • Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
  • Janusz Wojciechowski, EU Commissioner for Agriculture
  • Anna Fotyga, Member of European Parliament & Acting President of the ECR Party
  • Hermann Tertsch, Member of European Parliament, Spain
  • Jon Entine, Founder and Executive Director, Genetic Literacy Project

Chaired by Richard Milsom, Executive Director, ECR Party

REGISTER HERE

Our brief encounter with food uncertainty in the early days of COVID was a stark reminder that even the most advanced, technologically capable nations on Earth can't take the safety and security of their food supply for granted.

What are the lessons learned? What policies could give our vast and complex food supply system the strength and resilience it needs to withstand whatever shocks and dislocations may hit us in the future?

Largely conceived in the pre-COVID era, the EU's recently announced Farm to Fork (F2F) strategy promises to answer these questions. Billed as the "heart of the European Green Deal" this ambitious program envisions a comprehensive overhaul of European farming that, it believes, will make European food production more resilient and affordable while simultaneously advancing the EU's broader climate change, biodiversity, and sustainability goals.

In this webinar, we will be getting a trans-Atlantic perspective on food security and F2F's strategic approach. How significant is the EU-US divide on these issues, and where can we find common ground? How will F2F affect the chances for a US-EU trade agreement, given the already significant tensions over agriculture, and what do the EU's other trading partners think?

Inside the EU, who will bear the costs involved and how can we assure equity, given the vast regional disparities across the EU? How will F2F impact the global competitiveness of European farmers? And does growing political opposition to the EU's agreements with Latin America and Canada signal a reassessment of its broader trade strategy?

Press Contact
Themistoklis Asthenidis
t.asthenidis@ecrparty.eu  
Tel.: +32 470 366 342 
www.ecrparty.eu
Brussels Belgium

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-agriculture-secretary-perdue-to-discuss-food-security-in-a-post-covid-world-with-eu-commissioner-wojciechowski-301099174.html

SOURCE European Conservatives and Reformists

