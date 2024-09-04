Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Unibail-Rodamco Aktie [Valor: 41347206 / ISIN: FR0013326246]
04.09.2024 18:51:54

URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at August 31, 2024

Unibail-Rodamco
72.68 EUR -0.36%
Paris, September 4, 2024

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at August 31, 2024

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

DateTotal number of shares in the capitalTotal number of voting rights
31/08/2024139,365,845139,365,845

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €696,820,520
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Attachment


