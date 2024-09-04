|
04.09.2024 18:51:54
URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at August 31, 2024
Paris, September 4, 2024
Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at August 31, 2024
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31/08/2024
|139,365,845
|139,365,845
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €696,820,520
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
Attachment
- URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at August 31, 2024
Nachrichten zu Unibail-Rodamco
Analysen zu Unibail-Rodamco
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Progressive Corporation
NEU✅ Targa Resources
NEU✅ Fiserv
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ McKesson
❌ Apollo Global Management
❌ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsenstimmung verschlechtert sich merklich: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich leichter aus der Sitzung - Nikkei bricht ein
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch deutliche Verluste. Die Wall Street kann hingegen ihre Anfangsverluste eindämmen und notiert mittlerweile im Plus. An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}