Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’954 -0.5%  SPI 17’160 -0.5%  Dow 42’330 -0.6%  DAX 22’839 -1.2%  Euro 0.9510 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’412 -1.2%  Gold 3’017 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76’089 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8847 0.2%  Öl 73.7 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt nachmittags
Börse New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 nachmittags
NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite mit Abgaben
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones nachmittags
USA planen neue Autozölle - Details werden Mittwoch vorgestellt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.03.2025 20:02:01

URW announces the successful placement of €815 Mn of new hybrid notes

Unibail-Rodamco
73.44 CHF 0.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, March 26, 2025

Press release

URW announces the successful placement of €815 Mn of new hybrid notes

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW” or "the Group”) announces the successful placement of new €815 Mn Deeply Subordinated Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Perp-NC 5.5 hybrid notes (Perp-NC 5.5 Hybrid Notes), at a coupon of 4.875%.

This successful issuance received strong demand from investors. It was 3.1 times oversubscribed and had an order book of c. €2.5 Bn at its peak, reflecting investors’ appetite for URW’s credit.

As announced earlier today, the Group has also launched a concurrent tender offer on its €995 Mn 7.250% Hybrid Perp-NC 2028 notes ("NC2028 Notes” – as Priority 1) and €750 Mn 2.875% Hybrid Perp-NC 2026 notes (as Priority 2, at the Group’s sole discretion). The tender offer will expire on April 2, 2025.

The new notes are expected to settle and be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on April 4, 2025.

With this transaction, the Group aims to proactively manage its hybrid portfolio by refinancing the NC2028 Notes, improve the blended coupon of its hybrids and extend its average period to the first reset date.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Meriem Delfi
+33 7 63 45 59 77
investor.relations@urw.com

Juliette Aulagnon
+33 6 15 74 20 43
investor.relations@urw.com

Imane Rafiky
+33 6 10 95 86 88
investor.relations@urw.com

Media Relations 
UK/Global:
Cornelia Schnepf – FinElk
+44 7387 108 998
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:
Etienne Dubanchet – PLEAD
+33 6 62 70 09 43
Etienne.Dubanchet@plead.fr

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 67 shopping centres in 11 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €3.5 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its €50 Bn portfolio is 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2024).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group’s Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW’s stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Unibail-Rodamco

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen