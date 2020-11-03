SMI 10’004 2.2%  SPI 12’467 2.0%  Dow 27’480 2.1%  DAX 12’089 2.6%  Euro 1.0690 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’099 2.6%  Gold 1’909 0.8%  Dollar 0.9126 -0.6%  Öl 40.1 2.2% 
URSB's Employee Named Rising Star by NJ Bankers

CARTERET, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- URSB, Carteret's hometown bank with over 100 years of outstanding personalized service and commitment to the community, has seen one of its high-performing employees named as a recipient of the 2020 NJ Bankers Rising StarAward by NJ Bankers, an organization serving the state banking industry.  Lending Specialist Kate Wilsonjoins only 15 other banking professionals across New Jersey to receive the honor for her leadership and community-centric initiatives during her four (4) years with URSB.  

A key factor to Ms. Wilson's success has been her dedication to constant learning and improving her knowledge of the banking industry. Even while she is perpetually learning and taking on new duties, she is always assisting others with whatever they need. She recently held multiple titles while completing work for both the BSA department and the Lending area of the Bank. 

Ms. Wilson also has served as an exemplary community ambassador for URSB. The bank attends a lengthy list of community events.

"Kate is constantly learning, and always willing and able to tackle any new projects presented to her," said Kenneth R. Totten, President & CEO for URSB. "She has impressed upper management with her poise, professionalism and dedication to team mentorship, making everyone around her better in the process. We are extremely fortunate to have her at URSB, and congratulate her on the much-deserved recognition from NJ Bankers."

Kate will be recognized at the NJ Bankers Rising Star Awards Virtual Awards Ceremony on November 5, 2020.

About URSB

With over 100 years of an outstanding reputation for personalized service and passionate commitment to its community, URSB, Carteret's only hometown-based bank, serves the personal banking needs of customers throughout Central New Jersey. The bank's suite of products and services includes personal banking, mobile banking, mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial mortgages for multi-family/mixed-use properties.

Online and mobile services allow secure access to accounts, and the ease of banking at customers' convenience. Offering high interest checking accounts and among the most competitive CD rates in the market, URSB is a modern financial institution dedicated to providing powerful financial tools to allow customers to pursue their dreams while remaining financially secure.

For more information, visit www.ursbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Opportunity Lender.

Contact:  

Kenneth R. Totten


URSB


(732) 541-5445


ktotten@ursbank.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ursbs-employee-named-rising-star-by-nj-bankers-301166048.html

SOURCE United Roosevelt Savings Bank - URSB

pagehit