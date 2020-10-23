SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’364 0.5%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9073 0.3%  Öl 42.4 1.7% 

Kryptowährungen ziehen an breiter Front an! Jetzt handeln! -w-
23.10.2020 00:56:00

Urgent Care Partners appoints Weston Johnson to Chief Administrative Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care Partners (UCP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Weston Johnson to Chief Administrative Officer. Weston has been providing market, financial, and analytical services to clients for 7 years. His experience in strategic planning, service line planning, practice rationalization and healthcare infrastructure planning allows him to bring a broad base of experience and abilities to his teams.

(PRNewsfoto/Urgent Care Partners)

"We are excited to see Weston taking this key role in our companies and look forward to seeing how he shapes and builds the group," said Luke Peterson, Principal with Health System Advisors, the parent company of Urgent Care Partners.

In addition to this new role as CAO, Weston will continue to build his consulting practice and lead the team implementing Texas Health Resource's modern urgent care platform.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urgent-care-partners-appoints-weston-johnson-to-chief-administrative-officer-301158485.html

SOURCE Urgent Care Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 234.20
2.54 %
Alcon 55.08
1.44 %
UBS Group 11.25
1.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 310.80
1.04 %
SGS 2’365.00
0.64 %
Lonza Grp 569.60
-0.45 %
The Swatch Grp 206.20
-0.63 %
Roche Hldg G 297.25
-0.64 %
CS Group 9.62
-0.66 %
LafargeHolcim 41.96
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
22.10.20
Vontobel: Nachhaltigkeitskriterien im Bewertungsmodell für Schweizer Aktien
22.10.20
Appreciating a Conflicted Treasury Market
22.10.20
SMI wieder unter 10.000 Punkte
22.10.20
Weekly-Hits: Europa – Zwischen Pandemie und Hoffnung / American Water Works & Xylem – Investieren in das “blaue Gold”
21.10.20
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
Zur Rose-Aktie profitiert zweistellig: Zur Rose legt in den ersten neun Monaten deutlich zu
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Corona-Impfstoff hat laut Goldman Sachs grössere Bedeutung für den Aktienmarkt als die US-Wahl
Meyer-Burger-Chef: "Arbeiten mit Hochdruck an Fremdkapitalfinanzierung" - Meyer Burger-Aktie kräftig im Plus
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche bündelt Kräfte mit Atea Pharmaceuticals im Kampf gegen COVID-19
US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Dow Jones wagt sich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Tesla-Aktie gefragt: Tesla liefert fünften Quartalsgewinn in Folge
Idorsia-Hauptaktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung voll mitgemacht - Idorsia-Aktie stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones wagt sich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt trat am Donnerstag auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verbuchen musste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich unentschlossen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Donnerstag überwiegend Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit