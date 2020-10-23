SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’364 0.5%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9073 0.3%  Öl 42.4 1.7% 

23.10.2020 00:56:00

Urgent Care Partners appoints Brandon Robertson to Managing Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care Partners (UCP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Robertson to Managing Director. Brandon has 10 years of experience in healthcare operations, ranging from hospital to non-hospital entities. He has opened numerous urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, and outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics for programmatic and operational integration.

(PRNewsfoto/Urgent Care Partners)

"We are excited to see Brandon taking over the leadership of UCP. Brandon's passion for urgent care will allow him to continue to build and advance the UCP team in new and exciting ways," said Kate Lovrien, Principal with Health System Advisors, the parent company of Urgent Care Partners.

In addition to this new role as Managing Director, Brandon will continue to lead UCP's modern urgent care design group.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urgent-care-partners-appoints-brandon-robertson-to-managing-director-301158484.html

SOURCE Urgent Care Partners

