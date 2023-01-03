|
04.01.2023 00:36:00
UpStream Healthcare to Participate in the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UpStream Healthcare, a value-based health services and technology company, with a unique clinical and operating model that embeds pharmacist-led care teams into participating primary care doctors' offices, today announced its participation in the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. This premier conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community. Dr. Sanjay Doddamani, UpStream CEO, will be presenting on the company in their Private Track sessions at 11:00am PST on Monday, January 9th.
"We are thrilled to be part of this illustrious conference, and to share our innovative model and end-to-end platform to deliver better patient outcomes," said CEO Dr. Sanjay Doddamani. He added, "Our recently completed series-B will allow us to continue to scale our model and drive efficiencies."About UpStream
UpStream Healthcare Company is a global risk, managed services organization providing physicians with the support and systems they need to improve healthcare for seniors. The company provides a powerful platform that allows physicians, pharmacists, and nurses to work together in primary care practices to achieve better outcomes and value. For more information, please visit UpStream.care.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upstream-healthcare-to-participate-in-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301712800.html
SOURCE UpStream Healthcare
