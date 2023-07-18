|
19.07.2023 00:20:00
UPS TEAMSTERS, GENERAL PRESIDENT SEAN M. O'BRIEN TO RALLY IN LOS ANGELES
UPS Contract Covering More Than 340,000 Teamsters Expires July 31
(LOS ANGELES) — UPS Teamsters and General President Sean M. O'Brien will hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 19, at 8 a.m. PT, as a national strike deadline nears.
The Teamsters agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector union contract in North America. UPS Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract or are prepared to strike — with rank-and-file members authorizing a strike by 97 percent.
Over 340,000 UPS Teamster delivery and warehouse logistics workers nationwide are fighting for a new five-year agreement that guarantees better pay for all workers, eliminates the two-tier wage 22.4 job classification, increases the number of full-time jobs, addresses safety and health concerns around heat illness, and provides stronger protections against managerial harassment.
UPS made more than $100 billion last year alone.
WHAT: UPS Teamsters Rally for a Strong Contract
WHO:
Rank-and-file UPS Teamsters
Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President
Victor Mineros, Teamsters Local 396 Secretary-Treasurer
Lindsay Dougherty, Teamsters Local 399 Secretary-Treasurer
Chris Griswold, President of Teamsters Joint Council 42
Yvonne Wheeler, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor
Susan Minato, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11
Chris Keyser, Co-Chair of Negotiations for Writers Guild of America
WHEN: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PT
WHERE: 1201 West Olympic Boulevard. Los Angeles, CA 90015
VISUALS: UPS Teamsters in union gear, holding signs and banners; Teamster trucks
***Press Parking is available on Blaine Street
Contact:
On site: Christian Castro, (310) 857-9817
Adan Alvarez, (323) 404-5939
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
/PRNewswire -- July 18, 2023/
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Was macht adaptivv anders? | BX Swiss TV
Was macht die Firma adaptivv? Welches Problem lösen sie und welche Produkte bieten sie für Privatanleger? Diese Fragen beantwortet Felix Fernandez, CEO von adaptivv im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Bilanzen: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag steigen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}