Ausblick: Alcoa vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Streamingriese legt morgen seine Bilanz vor: So könnte sich der Hollywood-Streik auf Netflix auswirken
Bridgewater-CIO Greg Jensen: Düstere Prognose für die US-Wirtschaft - Anleger zu optimistisch
Ausblick: ASML NV legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den Dow Jones
19.07.2023 00:20:00

UPS TEAMSTERS, GENERAL PRESIDENT SEAN M. O'BRIEN TO RALLY IN LOS ANGELES

UPS Contract Covering More Than 340,000 Teamsters Expires July 31

(LOS ANGELES) — UPS Teamsters and General President Sean M. O'Brien will hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 19, at 8 a.m. PT, as a national strike deadline nears.

The Teamsters agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector union contract in North America. UPS Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract or are prepared to strike — with rank-and-file members authorizing a strike by 97 percent.

Over 340,000 UPS Teamster delivery and warehouse logistics workers nationwide are fighting for a new five-year agreement that guarantees better pay for all workers, eliminates the two-tier wage 22.4 job classification, increases the number of full-time jobs, addresses safety and health concerns around heat illness, and provides stronger protections against managerial harassment.

UPS made more than $100 billion last year alone.

WHAT:  UPS Teamsters Rally for a Strong Contract

WHO:
Rank-and-file UPS Teamsters
Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President
Victor Mineros, Teamsters Local 396 Secretary-Treasurer
Lindsay Dougherty, Teamsters Local 399 Secretary-Treasurer
Chris Griswold, President of Teamsters Joint Council 42
Yvonne Wheeler, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor
Susan Minato, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11
Chris Keyser, Co-Chair of Negotiations for Writers Guild of America

WHEN: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PT 

WHERE: 1201 West Olympic Boulevard. Los Angeles, CA 90015

VISUALS: UPS Teamsters in union gear, holding signs and banners; Teamster trucks

***Press Parking is available on Blaine Street

Contact:
On site: Christian Castro, (310) 857-9817
Adan Alvarez, (323) 404-5939
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewsFoto/IBT)

/PRNewswire -- July 18, 2023/

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

