06.11.2020 21:16:00

UPS Canada employees ratify new five-year agreement

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - UPS Canada is pleased to announce that our tentative agreement with the Canada Council of Teamsters has been ratified. This new five-year agreement covers more than 9,000 employees throughout Canada.

The provisions of the new five-year contract have an effective date retroactive to August 1, 2020 and will extend through July 31, 2025.

"This agreement provides continued stability to both our employees and customers for the next 5 years," says Dominic Porporino, president of UPS Canada. "At a time when so many Canadians are relying on supply chains for essential goods, ratification shows our employees' commitment to continue to serve our customers, and rewards them with enhancements to their compensation and benefits."

The new contract provides wage increases, along with enhancements to the company funded Defined Benefit Pension plan.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS's international expansion took its first steps north and entered the Canadian market on February 28, 1975. Over the past four decades, UPS in Canada has expanded to approximately 12,000 employees serving Canada from coast-to-coast. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, UPS Canada operates a delivery fleet of over 3,000 (package cars, tractors, trailers and shifters) of which more than 41% run on alternative fuels.

SOURCE UPS Canada Ltd.

pagehit