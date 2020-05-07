+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 20:15:00

UpperEdge on SAP Cost Optimization in the Age of COVID-19

BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has forced enterprises to think hard about cost management, and for IT, this includes optimizing SAP software and support spend. 

"Many companies have paused their digital transformation programs and shifted to cash preservation strategies. Not all industries and companies have been impacted equally, however, most companies are undertaking extensive re-planning efforts and cost reduction initiatives," said Dave Blake, UpperEdge Founder and CEO.

"Those companies possessing the ability to quickly accelerate and scale their cost reduction initiatives to meet short-term financial targets while balancing long-term strategic objectives will come out on top," Dave continued.

On Wednesday, May 13, UpperEdge's CEO David Blake and SAP Practice Leader Len Riley will participate in the ASUG "Executive Exchange Virtual Summit: United in Leadership" along with Ron Gilson, VP and CIO at Johnsonville Sausage. The panel, "Licensing and Support Management," will be moderated by David Wascom, SVP of Executive Programs at ASUG.

Panelists will tackle topics such as:

  • Levers that can be pulled with SAP to reduce software and support spend
  • Importance of understanding and addressing SAP's digital access policies and practices
  • Key license and cost considerations when converting to S/4 HANA
  • Opportunities to leverage the current environment to achieve unique commercial constructs with SAP consulting firms
  • How to optimize your SAP relationship by using a proven SAP engagement lifecycle

These unprecedented times have driven companies to scrutinize their SAP application and associated service provider spend for optimization opportunities. This exclusive ASUG Executive Exchange will provide a thought-provoking discussion for executives responsible for managing SAP relationships. 

Interested companies should also register for our complimentary webinar, "Rightsizing SAP in These Unprecedented Times," on Tuesday, May 19, at 11:00 EDT.

ABOUT ASUG

ASUG is passionate about helping people and organizations get the most value from their SAP investment. Through networking opportunities, education, research, and ongoing advocacy, ASUG helps members make more possible.  Visit www.asug.com for more information.

ABOUT UPPEREDGE

UpperEdge maximizes the value its clients receive from their key IT supplier relationships by helping them develop and execute fact-based sourcing, negotiation, and program execution strategies. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Carole Jacques
UpperEdge, LLC
617-412-4313
cjacques@upperedge.com

Related Images

sap-engagement-lifecycle.jpg
SAP Engagement Lifecycle
Engaging with an ERP vendor requires coverage in these five areas.

Related Links

ASUG Executive Exchange Summit

Rightsizing SAP in These Unprecedented Times Registration

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upperedge-on-sap-cost-optimization-in-the-age-of-covid-19-301055154.html

SOURCE UpperEdge

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.32
4.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.80
3.21 %
Adecco Group 40.98
3.02 %
UBS Group 9.62
2.71 %
LafargeHolcim 39.15
2.41 %
Lonza Grp 440.30
0.09 %
Sika 164.25
-0.15 %
Novartis 83.18
-0.54 %
Swisscom 488.20
-0.89 %
Roche Hldg G 342.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
08:27
SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:17
Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
07:30
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
06.05.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:31
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
ARYZTA-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Veraison steigt zu einem der grösseren ARYZTA-Aktionäre auf
US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Molecular Partners-Aktie springt hoch: Molecular Partners erzielt mit DARPin-Kandidat starke Wirkung auf Coronavirus
Kryptowährung Libra findet neuen Partner aus Zahlungsbranche
Novartis-Aktie gibt frühe Gewinne ab: Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Lungenkrebsmittel Tabrecta
ams-Aktie gewinnt: ams hält GV ohne Aktionäre ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben, der DAX legte deutlicher zu. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB