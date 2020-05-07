UpperEdge on SAP Cost Optimization in the Age of COVID-19

BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has forced enterprises to think hard about cost management, and for IT, this includes optimizing SAP software and support spend.

"Many companies have paused their digital transformation programs and shifted to cash preservation strategies. Not all industries and companies have been impacted equally, however, most companies are undertaking extensive re-planning efforts and cost reduction initiatives," said Dave Blake, UpperEdge Founder and CEO.

"Those companies possessing the ability to quickly accelerate and scale their cost reduction initiatives to meet short-term financial targets while balancing long-term strategic objectives will come out on top," Dave continued.

On Wednesday, May 13, UpperEdge's CEO David Blake and SAP Practice Leader Len Riley will participate in the ASUG "Executive Exchange Virtual Summit: United in Leadership" along with Ron Gilson, VP and CIO at Johnsonville Sausage. The panel, "Licensing and Support Management," will be moderated by David Wascom, SVP of Executive Programs at ASUG.

Panelists will tackle topics such as:

Levers that can be pulled with SAP to reduce software and support spend

Importance of understanding and addressing SAP's digital access policies and practices

Key license and cost considerations when converting to S/4 HANA

Opportunities to leverage the current environment to achieve unique commercial constructs with SAP consulting firms

How to optimize your SAP relationship by using a proven SAP engagement lifecycle

These unprecedented times have driven companies to scrutinize their SAP application and associated service provider spend for optimization opportunities. This exclusive ASUG Executive Exchange will provide a thought-provoking discussion for executives responsible for managing SAP relationships.

Interested companies should also register for our complimentary webinar, "Rightsizing SAP in These Unprecedented Times," on Tuesday, May 19, at 11:00 EDT.

ABOUT ASUG

ASUG is passionate about helping people and organizations get the most value from their SAP investment. Through networking opportunities, education, research, and ongoing advocacy, ASUG helps members make more possible. Visit www.asug.com for more information.

ABOUT UPPEREDGE

UpperEdge maximizes the value its clients receive from their key IT supplier relationships by helping them develop and execute fact-based sourcing, negotiation, and program execution strategies. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Carole Jacques

UpperEdge, LLC

617-412-4313

cjacques@upperedge.com

Related Images

sap-engagement-lifecycle.jpg

SAP Engagement Lifecycle

Engaging with an ERP vendor requires coverage in these five areas.

Related Links

ASUG Executive Exchange Summit

Rightsizing SAP in These Unprecedented Times Registration

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upperedge-on-sap-cost-optimization-in-the-age-of-covid-19-301055154.html

SOURCE UpperEdge