+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
12.08.2020 23:00:00

UpperEdge Named to the 2020 Inc. 5000

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpperEdge, an independent third-party advisory company that empowers organizations to get the most value from their IT supplier relationships, announced today that it was selected and ranked by Inc. Magazine for its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Under Armour, Intuit, Chobani, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 and ranked alongside so many remarkably innovative companies," said David Blake, UpperEdge Founder and CEO. "Our growth is a testament to the exceptional client satisfaction fostered by the UpperEdge team who continues to develop strong partnerships with our clients."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209B in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

ABOUT UPPEREDGE
UpperEdge maximizes the value its clients receive from their key IT supplier relationships by helping them develop and execute fact-based sourcing, negotiation, and program execution strategies. Visit http://www.upperedge.com for more information.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA
Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

 

SOURCE UpperEdge

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 506.80
2.53 %
Givaudan 3’802.00
2.18 %
Lonza Grp 558.20
2.08 %
CS Group 10.67
1.76 %
The Swatch Grp 202.80
1.73 %
ABB 24.20
0.71 %
UBS Group 11.46
0.70 %
SGS 2’405.00
0.54 %
LafargeHolcim 44.59
0.47 %
Alcon 57.26
0.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:30
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
14:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:45
Vontobel: Defensive Konsumgüteraktien - Verteidigungsarbeit steht im Mittelpunkt
08:54
SMI - droht neues Ungemach?
11.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Givaudan SA, Idorsia Ltd, Valora Holding AG
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie endet im Plus: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Shortseller Jim Chanos warnt vor Markteinbruch: "Es kommen Probleme auf uns zu"
Relief-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs hebt ab
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Molecular Partners-Aktie auf Höhenflug: BAG sichert sich Kaufoption für potenzielles COVID-Mittel von Molecular Partners
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Darum zieht der Dollar zum Euro und Franken an - Neue Rekordtiefs bei türkischer Lira
Corona-Krise könnte Aktienmarkt noch mehrere Jahrzehnte schwächen
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse freundlich - SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX knackt 13.000er-Marke -- Wall Street und US-Techbörse legen zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel höher. Die US-Börsen notierten im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB