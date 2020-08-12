UpperEdge Named to the 2020 Inc. 5000

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpperEdge, an independent third-party advisory company that empowers organizations to get the most value from their IT supplier relationships, announced today that it was selected and ranked by Inc. Magazine for its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Under Armour, Intuit, Chobani, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 and ranked alongside so many remarkably innovative companies," said David Blake, UpperEdge Founder and CEO. "Our growth is a testament to the exceptional client satisfaction fostered by the UpperEdge team who continues to develop strong partnerships with our clients."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209B in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

ABOUT UPPEREDGE

UpperEdge maximizes the value its clients receive from their key IT supplier relationships by helping them develop and execute fact-based sourcing, negotiation, and program execution strategies. Visit http://www.upperedge.com for more information.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

SOURCE UpperEdge