24.02.2023 11:30:00

Uponor Corporation’s Annual Review 2022 published

Uponor
17.67 EUR 2.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 24 February 2023 at 12:30 noon EET

Uponor Corporation’s Annual Review 2022 published

Uponor Corporation’s Annual Review 2022 has been published today.

The Annual Review consists of the sections CEO’s Review, Uponor as an investment, an overview of the divisions, Uponor’s offering, Group strategy and megatrends affecting the business, information for shareholders, Report by the Board of Directors, consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements and Auditor’s Report. The Corporate Governance Statement 2022 and Remuneration Report 2022 are also included in the Annual Review document.

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Uponor publishes the Annual Review as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes have been labelled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm KPMG has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Uponor’s ESEF Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

The Annual Review is attached to this release in both XHTML and PDF formats. Both file formats can also be found from the company’s website at www.uponorgroup.com > Media > Reports and presentations. Additionally, Uponor publishes a separate Sustainability Review 2022 during week 10, and it can be read also from the same place at the company’s website.

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 4,000 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America.

In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

 

Attachments


