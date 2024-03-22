Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’704 0.7%  SPI 15’377 0.8%  Dow 39’781 0.7%  DAX 18’179 0.9%  Euro 0.9739 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’052 1.0%  Gold 2’169 -0.6%  Bitcoin 59’509 1.3%  Dollar 0.8993 0.2%  Öl 85.3 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Reddit133254246Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Helvetia46664220Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528
Top News
Samsonite-Aktie von Spekulationen um Doppel-Notierung stark belastet
Zahlreiche Belastungsfaktoren der Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Durststrecke bald beendet?
Analyst schiebt Broadcom-Aktie mit Kommentar an: "Weltklasse-KI-Aktie"
Santander-Aktie: Santander belohnt Anleger mit Milliardendividende
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die adidas-Aktie
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Uponor Aktie [Valor: 472520 / ISIN: FI0009002158]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2024 09:05:00

Uponor applies for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

finanzen.net zero Uponor-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Uponor
28.52 EUR -0.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 March 2024 at 10:05 am EET

Uponor applies for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Uponor Corporation ("Uponor”) has resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of Uponor and for the delisting of its shares from the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki”).

Georg Fischer AG ("GF”) holds more than 90 percent of all the shares and voting rights carried by the shares in Uponor. GF has on December 29, 2023, initiated redemption proceedings in respect of Uponor minority shares in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Uponor by serving its application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5, of the Finnish Companies Act.

Uponor has resolved to submit an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the termination of public trading and for the delisting of the Uponor shares. In the application, it will be requested that the delisting in respect of the Uponor shares admitted to trading on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible upon GF having gained title to all the shares in Uponor in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Additional information:
Reetta Härkki, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer
Uponor Corporation
reetta.harkki@uponor.com
+358 (0)20 129 2835

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor, a leading global provider of sustainable and innovative flow solutions, was acquired in November 2023 and became a division of Georg Fischer. We help customers in residential and commercial construction be more productive and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly in buildings and homes, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health and efficiency. Our safe drinking and waste water solutions as well as energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. www.uponorgroup.com

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Uponor Oyj

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten