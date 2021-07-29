UpMeals Announces Partnership With PlantX As A Part of U.S. Expansion

Partnership will allow UpMeals to diversify its distribution and enter U.S. market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, UpMeals , the leading white-label, prepared-meal solution for businesses, is expanding its partnership with PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX"), a multifaceted e-commerce platform for all things plant-based. This partnership will bring the UpMeals platform into the U.S. market to help partners like PlantX scale their production and service their customers with healthy, ready-to-eat branded meals, customized to their needs.

The partnership will be a collaboration with PlantX's Chief Culinary Officer and celebrity vegan chef Matthew Kenney, who is leading recipe development out of Los Angeles. Leveraging the UpMeals platform, PlantX will be able to work with guest chefs and ambassadors to create and scale recipes for broad production and distribution in the U.S. Funneled through the UpMeals platform, collaborators can identify favourite ingredients, flavour profiles and cuisines of interest, select nutrition requirements, and develop scalable nutritious recipes.

"We look forward to expanding our existing partnership with PlantX by offering UpMeals' custom-designed menu items down the West Coast and eventually into all 50 states," said Drew Munro, Co-Founder and CEO of UpMeals. "Our plant-based food options are very popular and we know that U.S.-based PlantX customers will benefit from our variety of meals and snacks designed by professional chefs and holistic nutritionists. This is a fantastic opportunity to leverage the expertise of renowned vegan chef Matthew Kenney to deliver delicious plant-based meals to our customers."

The UpMeals U.S. production HACCP compliant partner facility will prepare PlantX branded meal items using the proprietary UpMeals software system which expedites recipe planning through user feedback. Meals will include plant-based salads, wraps, treats, entrées, cold-pressed juices and more. These items will be boxed and shipped via overnight express directly to consumers' doors once ordered on the PlantX website . The partnership will also explore SmartVending machine installations and retail opportunities across the U.S. using the UpMeals refrigerated vending machine and technology.

"The collaboration between UpMeals and PlantX will improve access to nutritious plant-based, ready-to-eat meals that our Canadian customers love and we know our U.S. counterparts will too," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "We understand UpMeals' vision of making healthy food accessible 24/7, and look forward to creating a lasting partnership."

The launch will commence later this summer.

For images and b-roll click here .

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About UpMeals

UpMeals is a food accessibility solution on a mission to make healthy, nutritious meals available 24/7 via SmartVending machines or grab 'n go retail bars. They provide custom, healthy, sustainably packaged meals that meet the highest food safety standards. Each meal is professionally white-labeled to create beautifully branded meals and SmartVending interfaces. A custom app provides data and feedback on sales and food availability so the business can make informed decisions and reduce waste.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the business and strategic plans of PlantX.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the PlantX's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of PlantX due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of PlantX to access capital to meet future financing needs; PlantX's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the PlantX's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. PlantX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE UpMeals