14.04.2023 23:15:00

UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill begins operations

UPM-Kymmene
30.90 CHF -10.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(UPM, Helsinki, 15 April 2023 at 00:15 EEST) – UPM has received the final operating authorization for its new UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill from the environmental authorities. The start-up of the mill commences immediately, and first customer deliveries are expected to ship in May.

The mill has gone through a comprehensive and thorough permitting process. Uruguayan environmental authority has monitored the construction of the mill on site throughout the project. The operating authorization process has included several inspections by the authorities, as well as third party audits by industry experts. UPM has an extensive environmental monitoring programme covering water and biota, air, soil, noise, and socio-economic aspects.

Through the growth investment, UPM and its subcontractors will create 4,000 new jobs through the value chain, as well as approximately 6,000 induced jobs and a 2% increase in GDP for the Uruguay economy.

For further information please contact:
Saara Tahvanainen, VP Stakeholder Relations, UPM Fibres, tel +358 40 5890023

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


