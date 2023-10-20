|
20.10.2023 11:30:00
UPM closes Plattling mill in Germany – Participation process with employee representatives concluded
(UPM, Helsinki, 20 October 2023 at 12:30 EEST) – In July UPM Communication Papers announced plans to permanently close its Plattling mill in Germany to align graphic paper capacity to the customer demand. The participation process with the employee representatives has now been completed and the mill will cease its production latest by the end of November 2023.
The number of UPM employees affected is 401. Graphic paper production on the two machines is expected to end on 15 November (PM 11) and on 22 November (PM 1), reducing the coated and uncoated publication paper capacity by 595,000 tonnes in Europe.
"Together with the Workers’ Council, we entered into a fair dialogue with the aim of creating responsible solutions for our employees. Thanks to the considerate and collaborative attitude of all parties involved during the consultations, socially acceptable solutions were achieved with a clear focus on possible follow-up employment, ultimately mitigating the impact of the closure for our employees,” says Gerhard Mayer, General Manager.
The financial impact estimate of the mill closure is confirmed to remain materially unchanged from the announcement of 25 July 2023.
UPM Communication Papers
UPM Communication Papers is the world's leading producer of graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and publishing as well as home and office uses. The high performing papers and service concepts of UPM add value to our customers' businesses, while actively fulfilling demanding environmental and social responsibility criteria. With headquarters in Germany, UPM Communication Papers employs approximately 6,300 people. More about UPM Communication Papers and its products at www.upmpaper.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Nachrichten zu UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM-Kymmene Corp.)
Analysen zu UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM-Kymmene Corp.)
