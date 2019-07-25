+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
25.07.2019 15:14:00

Upland Software to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced that Upland’s Chairman and CEO Jack McDonald and Upland's CFO Mike Hill will be presenting at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the InterContinental Boston hotel in Boston, Mass.

The presentation will be webcast live and available on Upland's investor website. A recording will be available on Upland's website for 90 days following the event. Visit uplandsoftware.com to learn more.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides seven enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland’s solutions are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit uplandsoftware.com.

Nachrichten zu Upland Software Inc

Analysen zu Upland Software Inc

24.06.19 Upland Software Buy Needham & Company, LLC
08.03.19 Upland Software Buy Needham & Company, LLC
09.08.18 Upland Software Buy Needham & Company, LLC
29.06.18 Upland Software Buy Needham & Company, LLC

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Upland Software Inc 45.93 0.79% Upland Software Inc

