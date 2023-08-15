Company announcement no. 10 2023/24 (inside information)

Allerød, 15 August 2023





Upgrade of financial expectations for the financial year 2023/24







Matas generated a total revenue of DKK 1,150 million in Q1 2023/24 corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 9.2% from DKK 1,054 million in Q1 2022/23. Based on the strong revenue development in Q1 2023/24 - as well as current trading, Matas upgrades its financial expectations for the financial year 2023/24 as follows:



Revenue growth is now expected to be in the range of 4-7% (previously 3-6%)

EBITDA margin before special items is expected to be around 17% (unchanged compared to previous guidance)





CAPEX, excl. M&A, of DKK 425-450 million, incl. DKK 250 million to Matas Logistics Center (unchanged compared to previous guidance)





Matas Group publishes its full Q1 interim report 2023/24 for the period 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023, tomorrow morning, 16 August 2023.





Contacts

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg

CEO, phone +45 48 16 55 55

Per Johannesen Madsen

CFO, phone +45 48 16 55 55

Klaus Fridorf

Head of Communication, phone +45 61 20 19 97





Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding Matas’ future operating results, financial position, cash flows, business strategy and future targets. Such statements are based on Management’s reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of this report. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other factors, many of which are beyond Matas’ control. This may have the effect that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the report. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues, IT failures as well as any effects of healthcare measures that are not specifically mentioned above.

Attachment