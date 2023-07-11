Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'911 -0.1%  SPI 14'422 -0.1%  Dow 33'944 0.6%  DAX 15'671 0.0%  Euro 0.9707 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'261 0.1%  Gold 1'936 0.6%  Bitcoin 26'900 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8816 -0.5%  Öl 78.3 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
EVOTEC-Aktie in Grün: EVOTEC und Bristol Myers Squibb vereinbaren Ausbau der Neurologie-Partnerschaft - Bristol Myers Squibb-Aktien vorbörslich im Minus
Sensirion-Aktie zweistellig schwächer: Sensirion hat mit anspruchsvollem Marktumfeld zu kämpfen - Jahresprognosen gesenkt
Roche-Aktie dennoch schwächer: EU-Kommission lässt Krebsmittel Columvi zu
Rohstoffkurse am Vormittag
Foxconn beendet Gemeinschaftsvorhaben mit Vedanta zur Chipproduktion in Indien
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Partners Group2460882Valiant1478650ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Copenhagen Airports A-S Aktie [Valor: 217755 / ISIN: DK0010201102]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.07.2023 10:39:11

Updated outlook for Copenhagen Airports A/S July 2023

Copenhagen Airports A-S
5800.00 DKK -0.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Management has updated the expectations for the remainder of 2023, due to the continued growth in passenger numbers. Additionally, the temporary agreement entered into by Naviair and air traffic controllers has reduced the uncertainty on passenger operations previously reported.

Outlook for revenue growth

Based on these factors and current trajectories for passenger growth, management now expects the passenger level to exceed 26 million for the full year 2023 (previously 25 million).

Expectations for revenue growth has thus been updated to 13% (previously 10%) for the full year 2023.

The updated outlook continues to remain uncertain due to the geopolitical landscape as well as uncertainty on macroeconomic outlook due to volatility in energy prices, increasing interest rates etc. A worsening of these factors could affect travel sentiment and CPH’s financial outlook negatively.

Outlook for profit before tax

If passenger levels reach 26 million, profit before tax is expected to be between DKK 300 million to DKK 350 million (previously DKK 150-200 million) mainly supported by growth in passengers offset by increasing operating costs and interest levels compared with 2022. The increasing cost levels are primarily due to the expected rise in passenger-related activities, regulatory requirements, salary increase expectations and inflation.

Outlook for capital investments

Investment level including capitalized interest is updated to be around DKK 1.6 billion (previously DKK 1.7 billion). The expansion of Terminal 3 is around half of the investment level for 2023 whilst the remaining half constitutes of projects in relation to capacity, safety, security, and compliance.

Dividend

There will be no dividend payment in 2023 as a consequence of commitment towards lenders in waiver agreements.


COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup


Contact:

Rasmus Lund

CFO


Telephone: +45 3231 3231

E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR nr. 14 70 72 04


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Copenhagen Airports A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Copenhagen Airports A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV

Wie lief das erste halbe Jahr am Kryptomarkt? Diese Frage beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Ausserdem spricht Bernhard Wenger über die Umsätze der Kryptowährungen und gibt ein Prognose, wie sich die Kryptowährungen in Zukunft entwickeln könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:35 SG-Marktüberblick: 11.07.2023
09:33 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Zurich Insurance
09:16 SMI zum Wochenauftakt leicht erholt
07:00 Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV
06:18 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Positiver Auftakt
10.07.23 DAX Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten
10.07.23 Von Trash zu Cash
06.07.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
21.06.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Mai um 2 auf 11,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'395.10 19.50 53SSMU
Short 11'619.70 13.74 IQSSMU
Short 12'148.59 8.27 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'908.06 11.07.2023 10:38:35
Long 10'460.00 19.33
Long 10'243.25 13.74 5SSMJU
Long 9'813.39 8.92 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Niederlage in US-Patentstreit um Entresto - Novartis hält an Zielen fest
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Idorsia-Schlafmittel Quviviq in den USA in Performance Drug List aufgenommen
Schweizer Leitindex SMI: So schlagen sich die heimischen Value-Aktien
SMI stürzt weiter ab
Dr. Doom Nouriel Roubini warnt Anleger: Darum droht ein heftiger Börsenabverkauf
UBS-Aktie freundlich: Hat die FINMA grösseren Einstieg der Saudi National Bank bei CS verhindert?
WhatsApp-Anrufe ohne Anrufer: Steckt dahinter eine Betrugsmasche oder eine Sicherheitsfunktion?
VW-Aktie tiefer: Tesla im deutschen E-Automarkt weiter Spitzenreiter - Volkswagen-Verkäufe holen auf - Tesla-Aktie rutscht ins Minus
Impulsarmer Wochenauftakt: SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst leicht im Plus -- Wall Street letztlich mit positiver Tendenz -- Börsen in Fernost schliesslich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Investieren in schwierigen Zeiten: In dieser Branche sieht JPMorgan trotz Krisen grosse Kurschancen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit