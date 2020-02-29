Updated Food Recall Warning - Various tuna products recalled due to histamine

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2020-02-28/eng/1582949656892/1582949662629

OTTAWA, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 25, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various tuna products from the marketplace due to elevated levels of histamine. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold from the stores indicated in the table below.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information Choices Markets Ahi Tuna Loin Steak

Sashimi Grade –

Previously Frozen Variable Starts with

0 245345 All units sold from October 9, 2019 up to and including October 23, 2019 Sold at Choices Market, 8683 10th Ave., Burnaby, BC Choices Markets Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Sashimi Grade – Previously Frozen Variable Starts with

0 245345 All units sold from October 10, 2019 up to and including October 12, 2019 Sold at Choices Market, 3493 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC Choices Markets Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Sashimi Grade – Previously Frozen Variable Starts with

0 245345 All units sold from October 26, 2019 up to and including November 9, 2019 Sold at Choices Market, 1888 West 57th Ave., Vancouver, BC Choices Markets Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Frozen – Ocean Wise Variable Starts with

0 245516 All units sold from October 9, 2019 up to and including October 23, 2019 Sold at Choices Market, 8683 – 10th Ave., Burnaby, BC Choices Markets Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Frozen – Ocean Wise Variable Starts with

0 245516 All units sold from October 10, 2019 up to and including October 12, 2019 Sold at Choices Market, 3493 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC Choices Markets Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Frozen – Ocean Wise Variable Starts with

0 245516 All units sold from October 26, 2019 up to and including November 9, 2019 Sold at Choices Market, 1888 West 57th Ave., Vancouver, BC IGA Ahi Tuna – Previously Frozen Variable Starts with 200840 All units sold from November 6, 2019 up to and including December 6, 2019 Sold at IGA, 1940 Kane Rd., Kelowna, BC IGA Ahi Tuna – Previously Frozen Variable Starts with 200840 All units sold from September 28, 2019 up to and including December 17, 2019 Sold at IGA, 2286 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC IGA Ahi Tuna – Previously Frozen Variable Starts with 200840 All units sold from November 26, 2019 up to and including January 13, 2020 Sold at IGA, 12887 Madeira Park Road, Madeira Park, BC Save on Foods O/W Ahi Tuna Variable Starts with 226248 All units sold from September 18, 2019 up to and including February 28, 2020 Sold at Save on Foods locations in AB, BC, MB, SK, and YT

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with high levels of histamine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Histamines are not destroyed by cooking. High levels of histamine in fish can cause an allergic-type reaction known as scombroid poisoning. Symptoms can include burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting and peppery taste in mouth.

Learn more about common food allergies

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products. However, there were reported reactions associated with the products included in the Food Recall Warning on February 25, 2020.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)