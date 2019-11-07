|
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 5, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info /
None –
Al-Ghani Halal Meat
All Beef products
Variable
(Clerk Served)
None
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 and
May 18, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Al-Ghani Halal Meat, 125 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
None –
Al-Ghani Halal Meat
All Veal products
Variable
(Clerk Served)
None
All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 4, 2018 and
May 28, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
Sold at Al-Ghani Halal Meat, 125 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Beef Boneless
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200013
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and
19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Veal Boneles
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200002
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 04 and
19 MAY 28 up to and including 19 JUN 27
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Steak
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200015
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and
19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Open Meat
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200040
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and
19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Beef With Bone
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200014
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and
19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Lean Ground Beef
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200016
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and
19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Nihari With Bone
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200027
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and
19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Veal T-Bone
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200001
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 04 and
19 MAY 28 up to and including 19 JUN 27
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Reg Veal Bone
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200004
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 04 and
19 MAY 28 up to and including 19 JUN 27
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Medium Ground Beef
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200017
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and
19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Nihari Bnless
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200028
All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and
19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None –
Al Marwa Halal Meat
Beef Liver
Variable
(Clerk Served)
Starts with
0 200030
All units sold with PACKED ON 19 MAY 31 up to and including 19 JUN 14
Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON
None - Choice Wholesale Meats Ltd.
Veal Rack Bone-In Frenched
Variable (vacuum-packed, frozen)
Serial # 001930954777
All "Packed Dates" from 2019-JN-06 to 2019-AU-08
Sold at Choice Wholesale Meats Ltd., 2877 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
