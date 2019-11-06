+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
06.11.2019 00:20:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 4, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

 

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

None

Dry Aged Burgers 6.5oz

Variable (clerk-served)

None

All  'Packed on' dates from 2019JUL09 up to and including 2019JUL23

Sold at Chantecler Boucherie, 1318 Queen Street West, Toronto

None

Ribeye

Variable (clerk-served)

None

All  'Packed on' dates from 2019JUL09 up to and including 2019JUL23

Sold at Chantecler Boucherie, 1318 Queen Street West, Toronto

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

05.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
05.11.19
SMI weiter auf Rekordjagd | BX Swiss TV
05.11.19
Optimismus im Handelsstreit beflügelt Ölpreise
05.11.19
Vontobel: BCDI® USA - der einzigartige Aktien-Index!
05.11.19
SMI nicht aufzuhalten
04.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI weiter auf Rekordjagd | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solarenergie wird gestärkt: Tesla zeigt neues Solar Roof
Wirecard-Chef Braun: Umsätze in Vorjahren korrekt verbucht - Wirecard-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Adecco-Aktie kann ins Plus drehen: Adecco erleidet erneut Umsatzrückgang - US-Tochter Soliant Health verkauft
Meyer Burger: Verzögerungen bei Heterojunktion-Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika - Aktie gefragt
Schweizer Notenbank notfalls zu weiterer Zinssenkung bereit
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Uber schlägt Erwartungen - Anleger schicken Aktie dennoch abwärts
Leiturteil in Frankreich stützt UBS-Aktien - Stimmung für CS- und Julius Bär-Aktien ebenfalls positiv
Wall Street schafft nach neuen Rekorden Mini-Plus -- SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Oerlikon-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Oerlikon mit tieferen Umsatz und Gewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schafft nach neuen Rekorden Mini-Plus -- SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt wies am Dienstag einen klaren Abschlag aus. Der deutsche Leitindex legte hingegen leicht zu. Die Rekordjagd an der Wall Street ging mit vermindertem Tempo weiter. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB