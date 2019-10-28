+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 23:26:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 25, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info /
Distribution

The Sweet Potato

AAA Beef Eye of Round Fast Fry Steak

Variable (clerk-served)

Starts with 0201312

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 01, 2019

Sold at The Sweet Potato, 108 Vine Ave, Unit B, Toronto, ON

The Sweet Potato

AAA Beef Ground Lean

Variable (clerk-served)

Starts with 0201260

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 01, 2019

Sold at The Sweet Potato, 108 Vine Ave, Unit B, Toronto, ON

The Sweet Potato

AA Beef Cutlets

Variable (clerk-served)

Starts with 0201257

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 01, 2019

Sold at The Sweet Potato, 108 Vine Ave, Unit B, Toronto, ON

The Sweet Potato

AAA Beef Eye of Round Steak

Variable (clerk-served)

Starts with 0202013

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 01, 2019

Sold at The Sweet Potato, 108 Vine Ave, Unit B, Toronto, ON

Artisan Farms (Bruce Valley)

Grass Fed Striploin Steaks

Variable

None

Packaged on June 4, 2019

AND

Packaged on June 17, 2019

Sold at truLocal, 501 Franklin Blvd, Cambridge, ON

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

